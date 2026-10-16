Four-time JEGS Allstars qualifier Bo Butner set to make a run for the trophy in Dallas

The acclaimed JEGS Allstars are on the wish list for any NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series competitor. The best of the best in each division come together once a year for the special race, pairing up to determine the best division and the top drivers overall in each category. This year, two-time world champion Bo Butner is getting his fourth shot at a title, and it’s one he very much wants to earn.



“I need to win one of them,” said Butner who was runner-up in 2012 as the NHRA Division 3 Stock Eliminator representative. Butner also scored a chance to race for the Allstars title in 2004 and 2005 in Comp Eliminator. “This is a big deal, and it’s probably the biggest thing for a Sportsman racer to be part of. You’d like to win it yourself, but you really just want to go rounds and win it for your division. It’s a big team deal, and to be here representing Division 3 in Super Gas means a lot to me.”



Butner is matched with Division 6 standout Nathan Huber for the first round of Allstars eliminations. The action will begin with prerace ceremonies at 12:30 p.m. local time, with round one following shortly thereafter.



In the main event, the 41st annual NHRA Texas FallNationals, Butner is charging strongly through eliminations in his America’s Auto Auction/America’s Clark County/JBA Corvette roadster. After winning the first round of Super Gas by one-thousandth of a second over Todd Pullen, Butner turned on win lights over Jerry Heffelinger, and Trisha Owens. The fourth round of eliminations is set to take place on Saturday morning, but for right now, the focus is on checking something off of his bucket list that’s been there as long as he’s been an NHRA drag racer.



His career is marked with many accolades, including the 2006 Comp Eliminator championship and the 2017 Pro Stock world title. At the division level, Butner is the reigning Super Gas champion for the North Central division with four previous division titles. He also has a note on his bio that few others can claim: wins in seven different NHRA categories, with victories claimed in Pro Stock, Comp Eliminator, Super Stock, Stock, Super Street, Super Gas, and Mountain Motor Pro Stock.



“But I’ve always wanted to win the Allstars, and now I’ve got another chance to do it,” said Butner. “We want to do the best we can to try to win as many rounds for Division 3 as we can. I appreciate JEGS standing behind this deal for as long as they have. Anybody standing behind sportsman racers is big, and this race is just so cool.”



Subscribers can watch on NHRA.tv, and round-by-round results can be found at DragRaceCentral.com.