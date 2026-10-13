Four NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series Drivers Currently Eligible for 2026 Rookie of the Year

NHRA officials announced the four NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series competitors currently eligible for the 2026 NHRA Rookie of the Year award.

The competitors eligible for this year’s award include Pro Stock’s Cody Anderson, Top Fuel driver Maddi Gordon, Pro Stock Motorcycle rider Clay Howey and Top Fuel standout Will Smith. Funny Car’s Dylan Winefsky has competed in four races so far in 2026 and will become the fifth driver eligible with his scheduled appearance in Las Vegas.

Anderson, son of six-time Pro Stock world champion Greg Anderson, has a runner-up finish this year at Rockingham Dragway. He earned the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge win in Indianapolis and clinched a spot in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs, advancing to his first career final round in Rockingham. Anderson is currently sixth in points.

Gordon, driver of the Carlyle Tools Top Fuel dragster, debuted in the nitro ranks this year for NHRA Funny Car veteran Ron Capps. After back-to-back semifinal appearances to open her career, Gordon won the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals in Norwalk when she defeated four-time world champion Antron Brown in the final round.

She was the runner-up to reigning world champion Doug Kalitta in Brainerd and is currently eighth in points after clinching a spot in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs. Gordon also set a career-best speed last weekend in St. Louis with a blast of 340.65 mph.

Pro Stock Motorcycle rider Howey kicked off his rookie campaign with a semifinal finish in Gainesville. He also advanced to the semifinals in Charlotte and Maryland, qualifying for all eight events he has competed in, including a career-best fifth in Maryland. Howey sits ninth in points with three races remaining.

Smith drives the Bluebird Turf Top Fuel dragster for Scag Racing and has come on strong in his first appearance in the Countdown to the Championship. Smith powered to his first career runner-up finish in St. Louis, moving up to fifth in points. He also advanced to the semifinals in Rockingham and Smith has already established himself as one of the best leavers in the category.

Funny Car rookie Winefsky will lock in his Rookie of the Year eligibility at the MOPAR NHRA Las Vegas Nationals powered by Dodge, the penultimate event of the season in Las Vegas. He has attended four races so far in 2026, qualifying in Phoenix and Pomona.

Last season, Spencer Hyde was named the 2025 NHRA Rookie of the Year following his first season in Funny Car. Other recent winners include motorsports legend Tony Stewart, Justin Ashley, Chase Vant Sant and past world champions Dallas Glenn and Austin Prock.

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The NHRA Rookie of the Year award recognizes the top rookie competitor who also represents the future of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. The nation’s leading auto racing journalists select the winner through a voting system based on the following criteria: number of events competed in, performance on and off the racetrack, participation in NHRA promotions and relationships with fans, sponsors and media.

The winner will be announced on Monday, Nov. 16 as part of the NHRA Awards Ceremony at Pechanga Resort Casino.

This story was originally published on October 13, 2026.