Four Days of Thrills to Unfold at Mid-West Drag Racing Series Double-Header in Tulsa

The historic Throwdown in T-Town double event is set to take place from May 10th-13th at Tulsa Raceway Park. This exciting four-day event comes as a result of the postponed season-opener in Texas being moved to Tulsa.

Reigning champions in Pro Mod, Funny Car, Top Dragster, Top Sportsman, Sportsman Junior, and Pro Junior Dragster will compete at Tulsa Raceway Park. The 2022 champions, including Dustin Nesloney, Chris Marshall, Anita Strasburg, Rod Moore, Tyler Wells, and Alexis Kesterson, will be seeking strong performances to establish themselves in the 2023 championship run.

Event Director Ellen Eschenbacher said, “After postponing the season-opener at XRP in March due to weather, we’re finally ready for action. We’ve all been looking forward to this event for six months.”

Over $100,000 worth of purses will be awarded during the four-day event. Series Founder Keith Haney reflected on the challenges of the 2023 season, saying, “We’ve overcome weather-induced obstacles, moving the season-opener to Tulsa, then relocating our next event from Great Bend to Noble. But fear not, Tulsa stands tall as the battleground. Brace yourself for the ultimate racing extravaganza, with over 200,000 free tickets already in the hands of fans that will only have to pay for parking we’re expecting an absolutely packed house.”

This event also marks a significant partnership with FloRacing. Haney invested over $80,000 in state-of-the-art streaming equipment, a skilled production team, and advanced cameras to ensure fans don’t miss any of the action. Viewers can expect comprehensive live coverage from the pits as racers compete and make adjustments between rounds.

Haney explains, “You will be able to feel the raw excitement as we go to the top end, capturing the victories and the sheer determination of the contenders. There’s nothing more exciting than watching between-round thrashing to change a motor or transmission to make it to the starting line to race.”

Event Director Ellen highlights the benefits of increased subscriptions for FloRacing and the Mid-West Drag Racing Series, concluding, “As we grow our subscriptions, we can offer more personalized content and bring viewers closer to the heart of the action. You will see the differences throughout the season.”

Race One will be contested Wednesday and Thursday May 10-11 while the Second race will be contested Friday and Saturday, May 12-13, 2023. Tickets are NO COST and can be printed online or on your phone at https://www.stubwire.com/throwdown/

