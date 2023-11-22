Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Features

Former Top Sportsman Racer Bill Riddle Becomes 2023 PDRA Pro Street World Champion

Published

Years of fast bracket racing in Top Sportsman prepared Bill Riddle for a move up to Menscer Motorsports Pro Street presented by Afco Racing, the Professional Drag Racers Association’s (PDRA) version of Outlaw 10.5. In just his second full season in the class, Riddle raced to one win in three consecutive final-round appearances to earn the 2023 Pro Street world championship. He also qualified No. 1 three times in the seven-race Pro Street season.

“We’ve been racing for years and been chasing this type of dream,” Riddle said. “It means a lot to us. I love the heads-up stuff. The last few races we’ve been getting a lot of cars here, which really made it fun. I’m hoping we get a lot more cars next year.”

Riddle qualified No. 1 in his roots-blown Corrigan Race Fuels ’89 Camaro at the season-opening Summit Racing Equipment East Coast Nationals presented by FuelTech at GALOT Motorsports Park, where he was runner-up to two-time and outgoing world champion Tim Essick. The two traded places at the next race, the Mid-Atlantic Showdown presented by Classic Graphix at Virginia Motorsports Park, where Riddle qualified No. 2 and beat Essick in the final. He then qualified No. 1 and lost in the final to rookie and championship runner-up Scott Kincaid at the DeCerbo Construction American Doorslammer Challenge presented by Callies at Summit Motorsports Park.

The Michigan-based driver qualified No. 1 again at the Fulton Competition Engines North vs. South Shootout presented by Penske Racing Shocks at Maryland International Raceway, but lost in the first round of eliminations. His first-round struggles continued at the next two races.

“We had a bunch of issues the last three races and I was a little worried about it,” Riddle said. “It was little things. It was like I had this black cloud over me. I want to say thank you to Lee White. He helped me figure out what I was doing wrong and told me what to do. Just having some guidance was really nice.”

Gary Rowe photo

The championship came down to the Pro Line Racing Brian Olson Memorial World Finals presented by ProCharger at VMP, where Riddle ended up facing points leader Bill Lutz in the first round of eliminations. In the battle between Michigan and Ohio, Riddle left first and won with a 3.95-second pass over Lutz’s 3.96.

“At that point it was do or die,” said Riddle, who reached the semifinals to hold off Kincaid. “Let’s do it right now and get it over with. I wouldn’t want it in anybody else’s hands but my own.”

Like many teams in the PDRA, racing is a family endeavor for Riddle. He gets help from his wife, Leslie, and daughter Brooke, who competes in Coolshirt Systems Pro Jr. Dragster presented by PRP.

“Thank you to my wife, my daughter, Chris Yates, my buddy Dan at home, and my sister back at home,” Riddle said. “Corrigan Race Fuels, Motorsports Unlimited, Mickey Thompson Tires, and SSI Superchargers all help me out. I appreciate everyone.”

Riddle and the rest of the 2023 world champions will celebrate their accomplishments at the annual PDRA Championship Awards Banquet on Friday, Dec. 8 in Indianapolis.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.