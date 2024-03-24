Ford Super Cobra Jet 1800 EV Demonstrator Sets Record Run at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip

This weekend at the NHRA Winternationals the Ford Mustang Super Cobra Jet 1800 EV Demonstrator set the NHRA record for the fastest Electric Vehicle.

On Saturday, the electric car broke the world record for the fastest quarter-mile pass with a full bodied-drag car with a blistering time of 7.759 seconds at 180.14 MPH at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip.

It’s the second time the Cobra Jet EV Demonstrator has made history with NHRA, following its original record of 8.128 seconds at 171.97 miles per hour set back in 2021.

One of Ford’s goals with the Ford Performance Electric Vehicle Demonstrators is to redefine what’s possible in racing with electric powertrains. With the Cobra Jet EV demonstrator, they have now done that twice.

Achieving such a feat wasn’t just a matter of pushing a button, according to Ford Performance. It was the culmination of tireless innovation, from slashing the battery system’s weight by over 40% to fine-tuning the suspension geometry to perfection. As Pat McCue puts it, the Super Cobra Jet 1800 stands as a testament to the untapped potential of EVs in motorsport.

“Seeing an all-electric Mustang tear down the NHRA strip in under eight seconds was nothing short of awe-inspiring,” stated Mark Rushbrook, Director of Ford Performance Motorsports. “It’s a clear signal that Ford is not just participating in the electric revolution – we’re leading it, bringing our electric vehicle technology to the pinnacle of competitive racing. Every lesson we learn on the track is a step towards enhancing the performance of our EVs for customers, especially in Ford’s advancements in hybrid technology.”

Significant upgrades were made over the previous 1400-horsepower version. The Super Cobra Jet 1800’s journey from concept to record-breakerincluded changes to the custom control strategy and a cutting-edge lightweight battery system, born from the collaboration between Ford Performance and MLe Racecars. The machine runs on a powerhouse setup featuring four PN250DZR inverters and two double-stacked DS-250-115 motor pairings, all optimized for unprecedented launches and performance.

The transformation didn’t stop at the hardware. The dedication to innovation extended to a “blank page” redesign of the battery system, achieving a 30 percent power increase.

“As we celebrate this historic achievement, it’s clear that the journey of the Mustang Super Cobra Jet 1800 is far from over,” added Ruchbrook. “The road ahead for Ford EVs in motorsports is as exciting as it is promising. With each record we break and every barrier we push past, we’re not just racing for the thrill of competition – we’re racing towards a future where the roar of an engine can be as silent as it is powerful.”