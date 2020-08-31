Footbrake Racers Roll Into Bristol Dragway for BTE $100K

It’s the event every Footbrake racer in the country has been looking forward to since it was announced last July. This week, hundreds of drag racers who live by leaving off the bottom bulb will have the opportunity to race for an unheard of $100,000-to-win. It is the largest purse ever paid to that class of racer and it’s put on by Coalburg Racing Promotions.

For 14 years, the team of Jared Pennington and Steve Stites through their Coalburg Racing Promotions company have provided Footbrake racers; those who leave off the bottom bulb by essentially swapping feet; with some of the best high dollar footbrake races in the country.

“We’ve been planning this event for some time now and it’s finally here,” says co-promoter Jared Pennington. “This will be the weekend where Footbrake racing history will be made. While there are a number of high-dollar bracket events all across the country, never before has this much money been paid to the Footbrake class.”

The event begins this Thursday at Bristol Dragway with a Test & Tune session followed by the first of two Gambler’s Races. Both Friday and Sunday will feature separate $10,000-to-win races with the main event, the $100K set to happen on Saturday. All the purses are guaranteed and a win light in the second round of racing earns you some money.

The event is open to everyone and for more information stay tuned to www.worldfootbrakechallenge.com for news and entry information.

