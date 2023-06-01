Following Ground Breaking, NHRA Welcomes New Kansas City Area Flying H Dragstrip to Member Track Network

Connect with us

After breaking ground on a new dragstrip just outside of Kansas City, Flying H Dragstrip has been added to the NHRA Member Track Network, NHRA officials announced today.

The new dragstrip will be located at I-70 Motorsports Park in the Kansas City area and is owned by Scott Higgs, a local business owner. Higgs and his team, which includes Vice President Blake Housley, broke ground on the new dragstrip earlier this month with the construction process expected to be completed later this year.

Flying H Dragstrip will serve as a premier dragstrip in the Kansas City area, offering top-tier amenities with the intent to bring sanctioned NHRA events to the facility. It also adds another NHRA Member Track to NHRA’s West Central Division (Division 5).

“It’s an exciting time for us and an exciting time for drag racing to be bringing racing back to Kansas City as part of the NHRA Member Track Network,” Higgs said. “It’s a big deal for all of us at Flying H Dragstrip and we’re really looking forward to building a standout facility that has a great atmosphere and a strong family environment. We’ve got a really good team involved and it’s going to be a lot of fun for everyone. We’re going to do everything first class in building and running Flying H Dragstrip and we’re thrilled about what’s in store for the future.”

Higgs purchased the property in March of 2023 with plans to add the dragstrip to I-70 Motorsports Park. Following the recent groundbreaking on the quarter-mile Flying H Dragstrip, Higgs and his team continue to be hard at work to build a fan-favorite facility.

By joining the NHRA Member Track Network, the facility will also be eligible to offer racers in the area a variety of NHRA racing opportunities in the future, including the NHRA Summit Racing Series, the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League, NHRA Street Legal, NHRA Jr. Street and more. Additionally, the track will have the chance to host NHRA specialty events like the NHRA Summit King of the Track and more.

“We’re extremely excited to welcome a new track to the NHRA family,” NHRA President Glen Cromwell said. “Scott brings a wonderful team with him, and we’re thrilled to form this new partnership with Flying H Dragstrip and a group that is so passionate about NHRA drag racing and building our sport. It’s great to see Scott’s vision for this facility and we’re looking forward to seeing it come to life.”

