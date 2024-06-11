Folk Promotions to Debut Mini Million Florida 40’s at Gainesville Raceway in November

Folk Promotions adds a second event for the 2024 racing season by announcing the Mini Million Florida 40’s scheduled for November 21-24, at Gainesville Raceway. The Mini Million Florida 40’s will certainly entice a wide range of racers from Southern locals and snowbirds to traveling check chasers and big-money bracket race enthusiasts. This inaugural race feels like a full-circle moment for the Folk family as they combine years of competition in Florida with their elite experience promoting the Million Dollar Drag Race.

“My dad [Randy] was a 25-year veteran of the Dick Moroso Memorial Race so even though I was born and raised in Illinois, my family never missed the winter series,” said Jennifer Folk with Folk Promotions. “Now that I live in Florida, I realize how few races there are for us here and how important it is to keep that tradition alive. Those thoughts turned into finding a way for us to bring a race back to the South and now we are proud to add our Mini Million Florida 40’s this year!”

Attendees will be spoiled with the million-dollar treatment the Folks are known for but at a more affordable price point. Mini Million perks include no gate fee for spectators or crew, complimentary daily coffee and donuts, staging lanes snacks and drinks, Million Kids Zone, and Racer Appreciation Party with an open bar. Racers will be in the capable hands of Dave Connolly as Race Director while enjoying the numerous friendly faces involved with Folk Promotions events.

Gainesville Raceway is certainly worthy of hosting the Mini Million as the national event facility boasts an all-concrete quarter-mile racing surface and a state-of-the-art control tower. Average November temperatures in Gainesville reach a comfortable 76 degrees with lows around 53 degrees. Interested families could turn the event into a race-cation with several popular vacation destinations within a two or three-hour drive.

The Mini Million Florida 40’s will be a capped event with 425 Top Bulb entries and 32 No Box entries available. Weekend entry is only $699 for the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday $40,000-to-win races, but the action kicks off on Thursday with a $15,000-to-win warm-up race. This event will be live streamed on MotorManiaTV and racers will have a chance to win numerous prizes. Assorted awards include best losing package prizes each round, recognizing the last female standing, best appearing car, perfect light and trip zip prizes, long distance award, etc.

Pre-entry for the Mini Million Florida 40’s opens on September 1, 2024, at www.themilliononline.com. For more information about the Mini Million Florida 40’s or the Million Dollar Drag Race, visit their website or Facebook page. Questions can be emailed to [email protected].

This story was originally published on June 11, 2024.