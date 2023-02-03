Foley Lewis Racing Names New Crew Chiefs, Welcomes New and Returning Partners for 2023 Season

Veteran nitro crew member Glen Huszar and veteran nitro crew chief Lance Larsen have been named the new co-crew chiefs for Doug Foley and the Foley Lewis Racing Top Fuel dragster, the team announced today. Huszar was promoted from his role handling the team’s supercharger program last season, and Larsen is joining the team for the first time, bringing with him a wealth of knowledge and experience.

“After seeing the success of some of the other teams that have gone to two crew chiefs, we’ve chosen to promote Glen Huszar and bring in Lance Larsen,” Foley said. “When we heard Lance was available, we jumped at the chance to work with him. He has many years of experience and can really help us make sure we have everything prepared properly and completely ready to go. Glen was a great asset to the team last year and we’re sure he’ll excel in this role as well.

“We’re lucky to have these guys working together,” Foley continued. “We really feel like increasing the brain trust and spreading that responsibility between two guys with a ton of experience will put us in a better position.”

With guidance from Huszar and Larsen, Foley Lewis Racing has worked over the offseason in their Brownsburg, Indiana, shop to prepare for the 2023 season. That work has included changes to the engine program in an attempt to create more power. The team plans to test those changes during pre-race testing at Gainesville Raceway ahead of the season-opening NHRA Gatornationals, March 10-12.

“We feel like we were down on power in the 2022 season, which prevented us from being able to compete with some of those top cars,” Foley said. “We’re going to see if we can find that horsepower that allows us to be a little bit more competitive.”

Foley is going into the season with a new marketing partner, E3 Spark Plugs, a leading manufacturer of spark plugs and other ignition products. E3 Spark Plugs joins returning sponsors like PROTECS Inc, the team’s primary sponsor at the Gatornationals and two other races, as well as Red Line Synthetic Oil, The BAMR Company, and Teligent Solutions.

“We’re really proud to welcome E3 Spark Plugs and all of our returning partners,” said Tim Lewis. “We’re always looking for new ways to provide value to our partners, whether it’s on the track or not. It’s encouraging that these brands find value and believe in what we’re doing.”

After the Gatornationals, Foley plans to attend nine other races on the NHRA Camping World Series schedule. Those races are the Circle K Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway, the Route 66 Nationals at Route 66 Raceway, the Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway, the Summit Racing Equipment Nationals at Summit Motorsports Park, the Dodge Power Brokers U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, the Pep Boys Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway, the Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway, the Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip.

Fans can find more info about Foley and the Foley Lewis Racing Top Fuel team at www.FoleyLewisRacing.com.

