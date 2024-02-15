Flying A Motorsports Continues Partnership with Mid-West Drag Racing Series for 2024 Season

The Summit Racing Equipment Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is excited to welcome back Flying A Motorsports for 2024. Headquartered in Scott City, Missouri, Flying A offers the finest motorsports transportation equipment, new and used toterhomes and motorcoaches, as well as stacker trailers, race trailers and car haulers.

“Flying A has supported the series since the beginning. We are happy to welcome Brad Warner and Chad Boespflug, the new Owners of Flying A Motorsports, to our family and continue the relationship we have built with Flying A over the years. They’ve supported our racers since we started, and we look forward to seeing them more this year. They’re always willing to lend a hand at the track to our racers if they have a problem with their motorcoach or trailer, too,” stated series founder Keith Haney.

Flying A Motorsports has been serving the motorsports industry for over 35 years and “is happy to help you get the most trailer for your money.” Offering nationwide delivery and financing, Flying A chooses manufacturers that place emphasis on precision and craftsmanship, like T&E, inTech, Bravo, Haulmark, Wildside, and Pace American. The team has been designing custom trailers and giving expert advice since 1988.

Flying A Motorsports Vice President Chad Boespflug, a former racer himself, is an industry expert on custom coach and trailer builds. Attention to detail and knowledge of what racers want to make their experience enjoyable at the track are Chad’s specialties and set Flying A apart from many others.

“Although I come from a circle track background, I have always been a drag racing fan and have many friends involved in drag racing. Alan built a great business, and Brad and I plan to keep heading down the same path, supporting the series and racers that helped Flying A become what it is today while increasing our customer’s experience to give the best value we have to offer. We look forward to being at the track and helping past and new customers with a unit that fits both their budgets and needs,” said Boespflug.

To browse Flying A’s inventory, visit www.flyingamotorsports.com or check them out on Facebook.