Flyin’ Ryan Racing to Field Second Pro Stock Motorcycle with Burromax Electric Mini Bikes.

NHRA Camping World Pro Stock Motorcycle team Flyin Ryan Racing supports an additional pro stock motorcycle entry in Lance Bonham at the Denso Spark Plugs NHRA Sonoma Nationals at Sonoma Raceway with the help of Burromax Electric Mini Bikes July 22-24, 2022.

“Flyin Ryan Racing is thrilled to announce this partnership with Burromax. Our team has become an official dealer and looks forward to helping market their awesome products,” Team Owner and Rider Ryan Oehler said.

Burromax products were designed and tested to deliver dependable performance – day after day, week after week for years to come.

“Lance Bonham is a veteran of our sport and will not only serve as a great teammate for our racing program, but will also give Burromax visibility on the racetrack,” Oehler continues. “We want the race fans to identify Burromax with the experience of riding a pro stock motorcycle. When riding their own Burromax, we want them to think about their time at the drag races.”

Oehler will again support a second pro stock motorcycle entry with the help of Burromax at the coveted U.S. Nationals held September 2-5 at Lucas Oil Raceway in Brownsburg, Indiana with Chip Ellis as the pilot.

The NHRA Camping World Series qualifying at Sonoma Raceway begins on Friday night with a lone qualifying session at 6:30p.m. followed by two more sessions on Saturday. Final eliminations will begin at 10:30 a.m. with FOX broadcasting the race beginning at 1 p.m. All times listed are PST and are subject to change.

