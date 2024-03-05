Flyin’ Ryan Oehler and El Bandido Yankee Tequila Set Sights on More Success in 2024

Continuing to build one of the most dynamic and fan-centric marketing programs on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series tour, El Bandido Yankee Tequila will once again sponsor standout Pro Stock Motorcycle racer Flyin’ Ryan Oehler for the entire 2024 NHRA season. In addition to a new-look Buell Pro Stock Motorcycle, El Bandido Tequila will have several at-track marketing initiatives, including being named the Official Tequila of Indianapolis Raceway Park and Texas Motorplex. The horsepower of Oehler on the track and El Bandido Tequila off the track will be a potent marketing combination.

“We have been building a strong marketing presence the past few seasons with El Bandido Tequila across the country with our Pro Stock Motorcycle team,” said Ryan Oehler, the 2020 U.S. Nationals Pro Stock Motorcycle champion. “Through at-track events and marketing tie-ins at off-site fanfests we have been working towards this season of dynamic El Bandido activations and introducing this delicious tequila to even more NHRA fans.”

Throughout the season, Oehler and El Bandido Tequila will promote monthly giveaways that will include Burromax electric minibikes. The season will kick off on March 7-10th at the Gatornationals, providing fans with the opportunity to enjoy El Bandido Yankee Tequila for the first time at this historic event. Fans will be able to sample and even purchase the product while they enjoy watching Oehler battle for his first Gatornationals victory.

“We have been working with the NHRA as well as a number of other track operators to provide fans the chance to sample El Bandido Tequila. I know once fans taste El Bandido Yankee Tequila it will become their tequila of choice,” added Oehler, the 2021 Gatornationals runner-up.

Oehler’s El Bandido Pro Stock Motorcycle team tested over the off-season and recently made back-to-back career best runs. With a new look and new horsepower Oehler is looking to make the 2024 season one of the best of his career. Since his professional debut in 2017, Oehler has always been a threat to win. This season with the backing of longstanding sponsors El Bandido Yankee Tequila, Burromax electric minibikes, High Performance Lubricants, NGK NTK Performance, World Wide Bearings, Silver Star Painting, Limelite Graphics, McCoy Motorsports, Liberty’s Gears, Nut Scentz, Line2Line Coatings, Smith Systems, Mullaney Cycle Works, Capitol Group, Tampa Bay Race Rentals, Fast Lane Classic Cars, Mickey Thompson, Psycho Speed, The Vault Bar & Grill, DHR, Boom Boom Paints, Manley, MRE, Birch Family, Wicks & Sons, The Nevco Group, The Detail Specialist, Miller Janitor Supply, September’s Taproom and Eatery, Precision Plastics, B&K Cylinder Heads, AirTec Heating and Cooling, Cycle Drag, and CP Pistons the team is looking to make a serious run for the Pro Stock World Championship.

The El Bandido Yankee Tequila Pro Stock Motorcycle team will be competing on the track for the first time this season Friday, March 8, for two qualifying runs at Gainesville Raceway. Oehler will have two more qualifying runs on Saturday before the top 16 Pro Stock Motorcycles lock in to race for the Gatornationals title live on FS1 Sunday morning. For tickets or more race information fans can visit www.nhra.com/