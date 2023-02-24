FloRacing, Mid-West Drag Racing Series Announce Streaming Partnership for 2023

The Summit Racing Equipment Mid-West Drag Racing Series Presented by J&A Service is excited to announce a new partnership with FloRacing for the upcoming 2023 season. This collaboration will allow all eight MWDRS tour stops to be fully broadcast on FloRacing, providing fans with unprecedented access to the series racers and sponsors.

“We’ve worked tirelessly with FloRacing to create an amazing partnership that will allow us to showcase the series like never before. We’ll be doing things that no other series has done,” said series Founder Keith Haney. “I’m thrilled to present what we’ve accomplished in the last few months.”

After MavTV’s partnership with FloRacing ended halfway through the 2022 season, MWDRS formed a new relationship with FloRacing that led to this exciting new partnership.

Starting with the season-opener at Xtreme Raceway Park in Ferris, Texas, FloRacing will stream all MWDRS events live and in their entirety.

In addition to this fantastic partnership, MWDRS has added all new cameras and equipment that will allow for roaming interviews and pit interviews between rounds. In the event of a short downtime for track prep or clean-up, MWDRS can go live to their Pit Reporters to capture even more action.

“Even when the on-track action is down for a short time, we’ll have complete access to the work and excitement in the pits. Whether it’s engine changes, fixing the car for the next pass, or getting to know our racers, we’ll have you covered,” said Event Director Ellen Eschenbacher.

Luke Clevenger and Chad Reynolds will be in the booth, taking the microphone to the starting line or staging for chats. Daniel Green will be wherever the action is, capturing those candid moments.

MWDRSlips, the series’ exclusive timing app, will also be integrated into the live action on screen. This means that diehard fans no longer have to toggle between the live feed and live timing, as both will be available on one screen.

This partnership opens up a huge opportunity for marketing partners, as it allows unprecedented access to showcase their products and services.

“The partnership provides an opportunity for reciprocal benefits with the sponsor. The marketing partners are tremendously valuable to the organization, some of whom have been associated with the organization for the entire seven-year duration. The collaboration enables the organization to attract new sponsors and offer them the necessary ROI to expand their business,” said Haney. “All parties involved stand to gain, and the outcome is beyond belief.”

Racers and fans will be given a unique code to subscribe to the feed, allowing them to take advantage of this exciting partnership between FloRacing and MWDRS. Details on the code will be forthcoming on the series’ website and social media platforms.