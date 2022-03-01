FloRacing.com Returns as Official Live Stream Platform of Funny Car Chaos

The Funny Car Chaos Championship Drag Racing Series is proud to announce the return of FloRacing.com as its official live stream partner for the 2022 season. Laris Motorsports Insurance presents all nine FCC broadcasts this year as well as both Nitro Chaos events this summer for a total of 11 Chaos events coming your way live. FloRacing subscribers will gain access to not only the professional multi-camera streaming of the entire Funny Car Chaos season, but also FloRacing’s rapidly growing library of drag races that includes over 60 events this year like Duck X Promotions, The World Fuel Altered Nationals, NMCA, NMRA, PDRA, Street Car Super Nationals, TX2K, US Street Nationals and more!

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the US and abroad. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming.

“We are very excited to continue our relationship with FloRacing and provide live streaming access to Chaos nation,” said Chris Graves, FCC series founder and owner. “It is very exciting to be able give the entire globe access to watching these events. We learned a lot in our first season of live streaming and have an arsenal of improvements and additional staff ready to go for 2022 including our new pit area correspondent Lee Craft, new camera angles, upgraded equipment and more. We’ve got a great live stream team, great racers, great fans and with FloRacing we aim to provide subscribers great coverage of the Chaos this season.”

The production teams are assembled, batteries are charged, lenses are clean, and it is time to bring CHAOS back to your living room with FloRacing! You might want to secure any loose valuables and put some earmuffs on the family pet, because we are going to pound the pound the foundation and rattle the walls at your house!

For more information, FAQs and to sign up, please visit https://bit.ly/35Bhiik. View the complete 2022 Spell Paving Services Funny Car Chaos and Nitro Chaos event schedules presented by Wulff Pumps, visit www.funnycarchaos.com and www.nitrochaos.com.

