FloRacing Announces ‘Road to Bradenton’ Video Series Ahead PRO Superstar Shootout 

FloRacing is excited to announce the “Road to Bradenton” video series that will lead up to the inaugural SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage set to take place Feb. 8-10 at Bradenton Motorsports Park.

The “Road To Bradenton” is a content series that will feature vignettes of the biggest stars in drag racing, like 16-time Funny Car champion John Force, four-time Top Fuel world champion Steve Torrence and the winningest woman in motorsports and six-time Pro Stock world champion Erica Enders.

There will be 20 episodes in the “Road to Bradenton” series, which will launch on Monday, January 15th at 7:15 pm EST. Additionally, the videos are in front of the paywall and will be available to stream repeatedly.

Courtney Enders, FloRacing’s Drag Racing Content Creator, gives viewers a “behind the helmet” look at some of the drag racing stars’ hobbies, everyday lives and more.

“It’s something that we’ve been quietly grinding on. The ‘Road to Bradenton’ are individual content pieces of getting to know teams, drivers, owners and more before we air the race,” explained Enders. “The cars are cool, but they’re not the stars, and we’ve been missing the boat completely.”

Now, fans and viewers will get to see sides of the racers that they’ve never seen before, which, in turn, could develop that lifelong fan off the track once the event is over.

“It’s what’s been missing, and drag racing needs no help being cool – we blow stuff up, we go fast, we’ve got some of the coolest vehicles and monsters, but all we see is eyeballs,” continued Enders. “All these things will bring people out – that’s the thrill of our sport and a very entertaining aspect in and of itself, but what gets them back to the drag races is a connection to a human being, and without that connection, you’re one hundred percent reliant on constantly putting the thrill in front of somebody who maybe hasn’t seen it before.”

The Scag Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage is bringing an invited list of stars in Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock to Bradenton Motorsports Park in Bradenton, Florida, to compete for more than $1.3 million.

FloRacing is the official livestream partner of the event and will bring all of the action to fans not in attendance. FloRacing.com offers more than 50+ live drag racing events each year. In addition to live events, the FloRacing subscription gains viewers access to original films, exclusive features, highlights, race results, news, podcasts and more.

The ‘Road to Bradenton’ content series is available to watch by visiting https://flosports.link/48zbPEw.

To purchase tickets to the Scag Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by JHG, visit https://bit.ly/scagpro.