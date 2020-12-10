‘Flings’ Add Lohnes, Perivolaris and Lazzari for 2021

The Spring and Fall Fling Race events, a brainchild of Peter Biondo and Kyle Seipel in 2010, are gearing up for a busy 2021. Brian Lohnes, NHRA Announcer, will join Nate Hirschi in 2021 at three of the four ‘Fling’ events.

“Listening to Brian call a drag race reminds me of the days of the great Bob Frey,” said Biondo. “His voice mirrors his passion for the sport and his knowledge is off the charts.” Cars have always been part of Lohnes’ life growing up and he looks forward to the opportunity. “Peter and Kyle have done such an amazing job building The Fling brand that it’s a big honor to be a small part of it in 2021,” added Lohnes. “I have long loved working with Nate, Mike, and the rest of the squad that I will be with at these events, so saying yes to the invite was a no-brainer. I love every form of drag racing I have ever come across and the high stakes nature of this competition gives it a totally different feel from other facets of the sport. I’m looking forward to the action already.” Mike Eames will finish off the ‘Fling’ star-studded announcing staff by teaming up with Nate Hirschi at the Spring Fling Million at Las Vegas in late March.

To add to the communications and marketing side of the business, the duo reached out to Lela Perivolaris and Chelsea Lazzari. Perivolaris recently graduated with a degree in Communications and Media Studies from Sonoma State University and will lead the ‘Fling Marketing’ team. Lazzari, former media and communications relations manager at Sonoma Raceway, will work side by side with Perivolaris and Kyle Luetters delivering the quality that ‘Fling’ racers and marketing partners have come to expect.

Biondo and Seipel also recently stepped away from their day jobs to diligently focus on the ‘Fling’ events for 2021 and beyond. “This is our passion and we love it,” added Seipel. “Our ‘Fling’ model has more moving parts than most realize and we never want to sacrifice quality. We felt to stay on course we needed to make some moves. By Peter and I giving it 100% of our focus, and adding these three great people to our 2021 staff, it will do just that.”

2021 will be action packed for the ‘Fling’ series of events. Leading things off will be the Spring Fling Million in Las Vegas, March 23-27, followed by the Spring Fling GALOT, April 27- May 1. The ‘Fling’ makes a new stop at National Trail Raceway in Columbus, Ohio for the Summer Fling, Aug. 24-28, and finally lands at Bristol Dragway for the Fall Fling, Sept. 28-Oct. 2.

