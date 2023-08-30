Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown Takes on Drag Racing’s Biggest Race: NHRA U.S. Nationals

The NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown class that features competition between Chevrolet COPO Camaros, Ford Mustang Cobra Jets and Dodge Mopar Challenger Drag Paks begins their second half of the 2023 season with the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Thirty drivers will be racing for the coveted Wally trophy at the most prestigious drag race in the country starting this Friday. Current Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown points leader Aaron Stanfield is looking to strengthen his 110-point lead with his second win of the season after picking up a victory at the Thunder Valley Nationals in Bristol, Tennessee and No. 1 qualifying position at the season opening Gatornationals in Gainesville, Florida.



“We have the points lead but there is a lot of racing left,” said Stanfield, who drives the Stanfield Racing Engines Chevy COPO Camaro. “I am looking forward to the U.S. Nationals because it is Indy, you know. I have a lot of confidence in my team and I am getting excited to get back racing in the Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown Series. It will be a busy weekend for sure, but I love racing this class.”

Defending event champion and reigning world champion David Barton and his Retail Fixture / Sawmill Auto COPO Camaro enter this weekend’s race looking for a point jump from his No. 11 spot with his first win of the season.



“It was pretty cool to get that Indy win last year. There was some really tough competition out there. The icing on the cake was taking out Bill Skillman to collect that bounty and then going around him in the points,” Barton said. “I have to thank my dad, my wife, the whole Barton team, all the guys at the shop. I’m freaking out a little. It’s Indy. I am looking forward to getting back there and seeing what we can do. We have been off for a while and we have been busy in the shop. It will be an exciting weekend for sure.”



Also looking forward to getting back to racing in the Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown series is Lenny Lottig. Lottig and his ITI Trailers & Truck Bodies COPO have had one of the better performances of the season with back-to-back victories at the Chicago Route 66 Nationals and the Charlotte Four-Wide Nationals where he was also the No. 1. In addition, he secured a second No. 1 qualifying position of the season at the Thunder Valley Nationals in Bristol.



“I’m pretty excited about the season so far. We have those two wins, but we also have three first-round losses. So, we’re hoping to get back into the groove and walk away with a win this weekend. Anything is possible, lots of points on the table this weekend with an extra round of racing,” Lottig said. “We’ve done a lot of testing in the summer break. Any power gains we get at this point with this class is like skinning an onion. We’re looking for sustainable power, getting down the track and finishing the weekend. We’ll attack each round just like it’s the finals. Every competitor is as good as anyone else. We can’t take anything for granted. You don’t know what’s going to happen.”