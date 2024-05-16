Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown Returns to Chicago with Full Field

The popularity of the Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown Series has been on a steady rise since the launch of the multi-manufacturer backed door-slammer class in 2017. The heated competition between Chevrolet COPO Camaros, Ford Mustang Cobra Jets and Dodge Mopar Challenger Drag Paks will be front and center this weekend at the Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 Nationals in Joliet, Ill. A full field of Chevrolets, Fords and Dodges will be racing for the coveted Wally winner’s trophy as well as points for the Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown world championship. Mark Pawuk and his Dodge Drag Pak sit No. 1 atop a stacked list of competitors heading into the fourth race of the 2024 season.



“We picked up the win at the Gatornationals and raced to the semifinals at Winternationals,” said Pawuk, driver of the Empaco Dodge. “This will be a special weekend celebrating the life of my friend Don Schumacher. We have been honoring him on our race car all season. He was a giant in drag racing as a driver and team owner. I would love to put on a good show in his memory.”

Right behind Pawuk in the points standings sits Stephen Bell, winner of Winternationals and runner-up for the season opening Gatornationals. Bell was also the Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown championship runner-up in 2023. The businessman from Shreveport, La., would like to collect his second win of the season and first title at Route 66 Raceway with a strong performance in his Chevrolet COPO Camaro.



“There are so many tough competitors out here like Mark (Pawuk), David Janac, David Davies, Ricky Hord and so many guys,” said Bell. “We went a couple rounds in Chicago last year and so far this season we have been running pretty good. I just need to keep doing my job on the starting line. We are almost to the halfway point of the season and I just want to be in the mix for the championship when we get to the end.”



Last year at the Route 66 Nationals, Doug Hamp was runner-up to Lenny Lottig, who drove his ITI Trailers & Truck Bodies COPO Camaro and won his second consecutive Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown race at the Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals. This year with Lottig racing in Factory X class, Hamp is hoping he can power his Hamp Racing Camaro into the winner’s circle.



“I am excited to get back to Chicago,” said Hamp, a two-time Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown runner-up. “Ever since we hooked up with Stanfield Engines, Aaron and Greg Stanfield have been awesome. We tested last week in Dallas and figured a few things out. My driving has improved and this has just been a great move. I am looking forward to getting to Chicago since it is closer to our home in York, Pa.”

Innovative Creation Experts photo

“I love the technology of these race cars,” added Hamp. “So much goes into making them run and I wish the people in the stands could see all the hard work that goes into making a car with nine-inch wheel take off and get down the track like we do. I have a great crew and possibly getting our first win in Chicago would be great.”



Las Vegas Four-Wide Nationals winner Ricky Hord will race into the Route 66 Nationals with the Flexjet $1,000 bounty riding on his Automotive Enterprises Chevrolet COPO Camaro. This season’s points leader, Pawuk, has collected the bounty twice and David Davies II grabbed the bounty on his way to his first final round of his career when he defeated Pawuk, the Gatornationals winner, at Winternationals. The bounty will be awarded to the driver who defeats Hord during the elimination rounds and if Hord wins the race the bounty will double to $2,000 at the following Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown Series race.



Qualifying for the Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown Series will begin with two sessions on Friday, May 17 followed by a final qualifier on Saturday, May 18. The quickest 16 Ford, Chevrolet and Dodge competitors will race through four rounds of competition looking to collect the fourth Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown Series national event win of 2024.



2024 Flexjet Bounty Program

Gatornationals (Gainesville, Fla.)

$1,000 bounty collected by Mark Pawuk, defeated Stephen Bell (Norwalk winner)



Winternationals (Pomona, Calif.)

$1,000 bounty collected by David Davies II, defeated Mark Pawuk (Gatornationals winner)



Las Vegas Four-Wide Nationals (Las Vegas, Nev.)

$1,000 bounty collected by Mark Pawuk, defeated Stephen Bell (Winternationals winner)



Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 Nationals (Chicago, Ill.)

Ricky Hord (Las Vegas Four-Wide Nationals winner) has $1,000 bounty



2024 Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown Results

Gainesville – Mark Pawuk, winner; Stephen Bell, runner-up

Pomona – Stephen Bell, winner; David Davies II, runner-up

Las Vegas1 – Ricky Hord, winner; David Janac, runner-up



Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown Point Standings

1. Mark Pawuk 271

2. Stephen Bell 260

3. David Janac 229

4. Ricky Hord 183

5. David Davies III 179

6. Scott Libersher 167

7. Doug Hamp 159

8. Anthony Troyer 121

9. Tony Scott Jr. 117

10. Lee Hartman 97



2024 FLEXJET NHRA FACTORY STOCK SHOWDOWN SCHEDULE

June 7-9 23rd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol, Tenn.

June 27-30 18th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Norwalk, Ohio

Aug. 15-18 42nd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd, Minn.

Aug. 28-Sept. 2 70th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis, Ind.

Sept. 12-15 39th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 27-29 13th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, St. Louis, Mo.