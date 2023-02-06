Flav-R-Pac Strengthens Partnership with John Force Racing

It was announced today that Flav-R-Pac Frozen Fruits and Vegetables, a recognized brand of PNW VEG CO., LLC DBA NORPAC, a subsidiary of Oregon Potato Company (OPC) which is owned by Frank Tiegs, will be featured as a primary sponsor on Robert Hight’s Chevrolet Camaro Funny Car during the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.

In addition to maintaining their primary sponsorship of Brittany Force’s Top Fuel dragster for half the season, Flav-R-Pac has stepped up to take on four races with the three-time Funny Car champion. Hight will field the Flav-R-Pac / Cornwell Tools / AAA Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car to open the 2023 season at the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway in Florida March 10-12.

“I’m extremely excited for the opportunity to race the Flav-R-Pac colors. Frank Tiegs, who owns Flav-R-Pac and Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist on Austin Prock’s dragster, has been a major part of the John Force Racing family over the last several years. I think it really says something about how well the partnership is working to have him take on an additional car with us for four races,” said Hight, President of John Force Racing. “I look forward to celebrating with him in the winner’s circle and maybe even getting a double up with Brittany in her Flav-R-Pac dragster. That would be huge.”

“Over the years we have continued to grow our relationship with John Force Racing. That growth was always part of the plan when we first signed on with them,” said Frank Tiegs, owner of Flav-R-Pac Frozen Fruits and Vegetables. “I’m looking forward to having a Funny Car run the Flav-R-Pac colors. After such a successful season from Robert last year, it was an easy decision to support his Funny Car in a more prominent way. Partnering with John Force Racing has been a perfect fit for Flav-R-Pac so I’m looking forward to what the future will bring us.”

In addition to debuting at the season opening Gatornationals, Hight will pilot the Flav-R-Pac Chevy Funny Car at the NHRA Arizona Nationals, the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas and the Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals in Charlotte.