Flav-R-Pac Named Title Sponsor Of NHRA Race At Seattle

Norpac’s Flav-R-Pac Brand has signed a multi-year agreement to become the title rights sponsor of NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series event at Pacific Raceways, outside of Seattle, Wash.

The 33rd annual FLav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals is set to take place July 31-Aug. 2. One of three races on the famed Western Swing, Austin Prock (Top Fuel), John Force (Funny Car) and Matt Hartford (Pro Stock) were last year’s winners of a thrilling event.

“We are very excited to welcome Norpac’s Flav-R-Pac Brand as a title rights sponsor for our Seattle event,” said Brad Gerber, NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer. “In addition to their sponsorship of John Force Racing, we welcome them on board for such an exciting event.”

Flav-R-Pac is a proud sponsor of John Force Racing’s Brittany Force and Austin Prock. Located in the Pacific Northwest, Flav-R-Pac is a farmer-owned operation, focused on growing and processing fruit and vegetable products that can be found in the freezer aisle at local grocery stores.

“Flav-R-Pac is delighted to be the primary sponsor of the NHRA Northwest Nationals right here in our backyard of the great Pacific Northwest,” said Frank Tiegs, President of Norpac/Flav-R-Pac Brand. “Great frozen food and great racing! It just doesn’t get any better than that. See you at the track!”

The Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals will feature racing from all four NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series categories and the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series competition, showcasing future stars of the sport.

