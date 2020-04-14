Flatout Gaskets Celebrates Life of Founder Mark Adelizzi

The motorsports world lost an icon on March 26, 2020. Mark J. Adelizzi, founder of Flatout Gaskets and all around racing exponent, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer.

In 1999, Adelizzi took a leap of faith, striking out on his own to form Flatout Group. The company started small with graphics, but soon became an industry leader. Flatout Gaskets are the choice for countless champions across the highest performing classes in drag racing. Adelizzi worked closely with top engine builders and manufacturers to provide solutions and innovation. Even before his brilliance was noticed through his own brainchild, Adelizzi was a fixture in the industry, working at Felpro for 20 years.

ADVERTISEMENT



“We strive for a high quality product,” Adelizzi said of Flatout in a 2018 interview. “I only use the highest quality products available on the market. I don’t wanna take a chance with a guy’s $80,000 engine just because something in the material failed or leaked. I won’t have it. So I’m always on overkill when it comes to materials. I’m always seeking the best coatings and materials to help improve the products. Quality is numero uno here. We push it pretty hard.”

It’s that commitment and Adelizzi’s drive and innovation that made Flatout Gaskets an industry leader with a wide range of offerings, covering everything from design to production in all types of metals.

Adelizzi was born September 26, 1956 in Waukegan, Ill. to Joseph and Elaine and is survived by his brother, sister, nephews and beloved hunting dogs. He treasured his family and lived with a loyalty and generosity that can be attested by many through the racing community. Even before his own diagnosis, Adelizzi was a board member for Lemons of Love, further evidence of his magnanimity.

In addition to his clear passion for racing, Mark enjoyed jewelry making, hunting, motorcycle riding, photography, playing the drums, and Facebook. Adelizzi made a timely Facebook post less than a month before his passing:

The lake calls me everyday. Sometimes I can’t stay away. Other times it’s just out of reach. The longer I go the more I want it. It is the unwavering constant, warm or cold, stormy or calm. It is peace.

The sound, the smell, the sun, the surf, the breeze, I can see why the sailor knows no love other than the sea..

The shore is always different due to many variables, but never disappoints in its collection of things to harvest. Sticks and stones will break the bones but never stop me from satisfying my need for pocket full of beach glass.

I will always return here, even in the end. Eternal peace will find me here if you ever need a friend. Until then, we will fight to avoid becoming the dust in the sea.

MJA

3/1/20

A memorial service for Mark is planned for a later date on Lake Michigan, where he found peace. An obituary and memorials are available here. Godspeed, Mark. Thank you for the legacy you left on racing and on this world.

Comments