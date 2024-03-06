Connect with us

Five-time Pro Stock Champion Greg Anderson and HendrickCars.com, Hendrick Automotive Group Confirm Multi-Year Extension of Partnership

With the 2024 season of NHRA’s newly christened Mission Foods Drag Racing Series set to soon begin, five-time world champion Greg Anderson and his KB Titan Racing team are thrilled to announce a multi-year extension of what has already been a very productive partnership with Charlotte-based HendrickCars.com and Hendrick Automotive Group.

Anderson and Hendrick Automotive Group initially joined forces for a handful of races to close out the 2021 season of NHRA drag racing. By the end of the year, Anderson had wheeled the HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro into the history books as  the most winning driver in Pro Stock. Anderson and the rocket-like HendrickCars.com entry had shown that they were a killer combo, and the fireworks came to a crescendo as they secured a hard-fought championship trophy to bring home to motorsports legend Rick Hendrick and his team.

Two successful seasons followed, each of which included multiple victories and a true challenge for the series title.

“It’s just a tremendous source of pride to drive the HendrickCars.com Chevrolet,” said Anderson, now a 103-time winner in the demanding, ultra-competitive Pro Stock class. “There is nothing cooler than getting to race this hot rod and knowing that Mr. Hendrick and his team are cheering for us. I think it gives us a little more motivation, a little extra confidence to have someone like Rick Hendrick believing in us, having faith in what we can do, and sharing a vision for what we can do together. It’s about more than racing to me – this is a partnership that is near and dear to my heart.”

The classic red, white, and blue HendrickCars.com design on Anderson’s KB Titan Racing Camaro pays homage to Hendrick’s late son, Ricky Hendrick, who campaigned a similar scheme when he competed in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the Xfinity Series in 2001 and 2002. Anderson has relished the opportunity to honor the design; in addition to earning his record-breaking 97th win in Dallas in 2021, Anderson achieved a major milestone in 2022 when he scored his 100th win at the U.S. Nationals, NHRA’s most prestigious and historic event on the tour.

“I’m so happy with what we’ve been able to accomplish so far, and to continue our partnership in this new season and beyond is just a dream come true for me,” said Anderson, who will start the season with the No. 2 on his window. “We already have one championship together, and I’m looking forward to bringing another one home to the Hendrick Automotive Group. That is absolutely our goal.”

In piloting the Hendrick Automotive Group entry in the Mission Foods Series, Anderson is spotlighting HendrickCars.com, the online home for everything Hendrick Automotive Group. Visitors can shop nearly 25,000 new and pre-owned vehicles, locate centers for service and collision repair, receive value to trade or sell their vehicle, chat online with customer service, discover career opportunities, learn more about vehicle protection programs, and explore how the company gives back to the community.

The 2024 season of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series will kick off with the 55th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at legendary Gainesville Raceway, March 7-10. The surging Pro Stock category will be contested at all 21 races on the schedule alongside Top Fuel and Funny Car, with FOX Sports providing coverage of the racing action – including eight shows on the FOX broadcast network.

