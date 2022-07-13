Five-Race Deal Mixes Tequila Comisario and Caruso Family Racing

As the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series takes on the historic and sometimes grueling Western Swing NHRA Pro Stock rookie Camrie Caruso is fortifying her marketing relationships with the addition of award-winning, ultra-premium Tequila Comisario as primary sponsor for the three-race stretch as well as the Topeka Nationals and U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis.

Caruso and Tequila Comisario have much in common. Since its release Tequila Comisario has become the most awarded brand in the entire Tequila category and as Caruso’s rookie season has unfolded, she is off to one of the best starts in the category’s history.

“We are thrilled to add Tequila Comisario as a marketing partner for five races including the Western Swing and our biggest race of the year, the U.S. Nationals,” said Caruso, who will be tackling the Western Swing for the first time this weekend. “This season has gotten off to a great start for our team and our marketing partners. Adding Tequila Comisario is huge for our team and we are excited to continue to introduce them to the great NHRA fans.”

Estate grown, in the unique appellation of the Highlands of Jalisco, with a unique terroir gives Tequila Comisario a slightly more fruit forward profile, yet keeping in balance the peppery, earthy spiciness of the 100% Blue Weber Agave, along with subtle, complex note from its barrel aging programs. The award-winning Tequila also has an ambassador relationship with Country Western star Colt Ford who will be performing at the U.S. Nationals and then later in the year at the Texas Fall Nationals at the Texas Motorplex.

“We are very excited to support Camrie’s effort to become a superstar in the NHRA says Fran Vivenzio, Vice President of Sales Elite Beverage International. “I have known Camrie and her family for quite a few years and have wanted to be part of the team as she makes a run to be rookie of the year in the NHRA. Tequila Comisario is not new to the NHRA. We previously sponsored Steve Matusek in the Pro Mod class. We feel the demographics of the NHRA fan fit our brand’s consumer base.”

In addition to Tequila Comisario Caruso’s Pro Stock Camaro will also be promoting Shop Squad, training program developed by major associate marketing partner NGK Spark Plugs. The Shop Squad community is for automotive and service professionals and is free to join. Automotive professionals can visit: www.shopsquadonline.com to register. Use code RACE22 for a chance to win a Solo Stove with NGK conducting one drawing per month.

“Team NGK & NTK couldn’t be more excited to be aligned with NHRA Pro Stock rookie Camrie Caruso as she contests her first full-season in the class,” said Brian Lesiewicz, General Manager – Sales & Marketing, Aftermarket Division. “We are excited to partner with the Caruso’s to represent and promote our growing Shop Squad community which is focused on educating and supporting with Automotive Technicians, Repair Shops and Technical Schools across the USA and Canada. It’s a great match!”

One of the biggest benefits of the Shop Squad program is professional training and education with over on-demand 25 courses available. The NGK Shop Squad training program is designed to educate automotive professionals on the parts and service channels.

Caruso will officially unveil the Tequila Comisario Chevrolet Camaro Pro Stock race car on the starting line before the first qualifying session at the NHRA Mile-High Nationals. The 24-year-old driver will take advantage of four qualifying sessions to continue her streak of qualifying for every national event she has entered as she pursues her first Pro Stock victory and the 2022 Pro Stock world championship. The team spent a handful of days testing in advance of the national event and will continue to dedicate time and resources to improving in the Camping World Pro Stock point standings.