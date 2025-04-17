Fitzgerald Motorsports Park Makes Move to NHRA Member Track Network in North Central Division

NHRA officials are pleased to announce Fitzgerald Motorsports Park has made the move to the NHRA Member Track Network as part of the NHRA’s North Central Division (Division 3).

Previously known as Crossville Dragway, the new track name came with the exciting change to the NHRA Member Track Network. Under the direction of track owner Blake Fitzgerald, the decision to become an NHRA Member Track reinforces the facility’s commitment to providing a safe, competitive and exciting racing environment for competitors at all levels.

It also continues the impressive growth in the NHRA Member Track Network, as Fitzgerald Motorsports Park looks forward to its exciting future.

“Choosing the NHRA for sanctioning was an easy decision for Fitzgerald Motorsports Park,” Fitzgerald said. “The NHRA is the premier sanctioning body in drag racing, without question. Their commitment to safety, innovation and the growth of the sport aligns perfectly with our vision for the future of Fitzgerald Motorsports Park. The unparalleled expertise and dedication to their Member Tracks is something that I really appreciate and look forward to being part of for many years to come. With a sanctioning body that will be celebrating a 75th anniversary next year, I am truly proud to be part of NHRA.”

By moving to the huge NHRA Member Track Network, Fitzgerald Motorsports Park will be eligible to offer racers in the area a variety of NHRA-sanctioned racing opportunities in the future, including the NHRA Summit Racing Series, the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League, NHRA Street Legal, NHRA Jr. Street and more. Additionally, the track will have the chance to host NHRA specialty events like the NHRA Summit King of the Track and more.

As part of the NHRA Member Track Network, Fitzgerald Motorsports Park will also have access to NHRA’s extensive and robust support programs, insurance benefits and national marketing platforms. With this new partnership, the facility will play a key role in promoting grassroots NHRA drag racing and fostering a strong community of racers and fans in the area.

“We are excited that Blake has put his trust in the NHRA and the North Central Division,” NHRA Division 3 Director William Tharpe said. “Fitzgerald Motorsports Park will be aligned with the most respected and recognized sanctioning body in drag racing. We look forward to providing Blake and his team with comprehensive support from the entire NHRA team.

“NHRA’s dedication to safety will help to ensure events at Fitzgerald Motorsports Park are conducted with the highest level of safety for both participants and spectators. With the enthusiasm, initiative, and desire for success that Blake has already demonstrated in his other businesses, I am eager to see what the future holds. This partnership will foster a sense of community and collaboration, making Fitzgerald Motorsports Park a focal point in the Crossville, Tennessee community.”

For more information on Fitzgerald Motorsports Park, visit https://fpevents.net/pages/fitzgerald-motorsports-park. For more information on NHRA, including the 2025 schedule, visit www.nhra.com.

This story was originally published on April 17, 2025.