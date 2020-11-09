First-Time Stops at Norwalk, Maple Grove and Bowling Green Highlight 2021 PDRA Schedule

The Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) will hold eight championship events during its eighth season, as the all-eighth-mile drag racing series revealed its 2021 event schedule today.

The season will kick off at GALOT Motorsports Park in Benson, North Carolina, April 8-10. GALOT will also host the penultimate race of the season Sept. 30-Oct. 2. Virginia Motorsports Park near Richmond will host two events, one July 15-17 and the World Finals Oct. 14-17. Another longtime PDRA host facility, Maryland International Raceway, will hold a PDRA race June 24-26.

“These tracks are mainstays on the PDRA tour,” said Tyler Crossnoe, race director, PDRA. “Our racers enjoy racing at these tracks and the local fans always show up to watch some great racing. We’re eager to return to GALOT, VMP and MDIR in 2021.”

The major change on the 2021 PDRA schedule is a brand-new stop, historic Beech Bend Raceway Park in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The PDRA will head there for the second race on tour, April 29-May 1.

“It’s always fun to add a new track to the mix, and we found a perfect addition to the tour in Beech Bend Raceway Park,” Crossnoe said. “It’s such a unique, historic place and it’s been known to have record-setting conditions when we’re set to race there. I’m sure our racers will run some big numbers and make a major first impression on the local fans.

“Plus, the city of Bowling Green is so rich in automotive history with the Corvette factory and museum nearby,” Crossnoe added. “The city and county government and tourism chapters open their arms to anything related to motorsports, and it will be shown when the PDRA rolls into town for the first time.”

The series and its racers will get another chance to race at two new tracks that were set to join the PDRA tour this season. Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio, will host its first PDRA race May 27-29. Pennsylvania’s Maple Grove Raceway will also make its debut on the PDRA tour with a race August 12-14.

“We were all really looking forward to making our debut at Norwalk and Maple Grove this year, so it’s exciting to know we’ll get a second chance to bring our brand of eighth-mile drag racing to these two tracks in 2021. They’re two historic facilities and we can’t wait to add a little more history.”

2021 PDRA Schedule

April 8-10 – GALOT Motorsports Park – Benson, NC

April 29-May 1 – Beech Bend Raceway Park – Bowling Green, KY

May 27-29 – Summit Motorsports Park – Norwalk, OH

June 24-26 – Maryland International Raceway – Budds Creek, MD

July 15-17 – Virginia Motorsports Park – Dinwiddie, VA

August 12-14 – Maple Grove Raceway – Mohnton, PA

Sept. 30-Oct. 2 – GALOT Motorsports Park – Benson, NC

Oct. 14-17 – Virginia Motorsports Park – Dinwiddie, VA

For more information on the 2021 PDRA tour, visit www.PDRA660.com

