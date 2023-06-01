Connect with us

News

First Teams Confirm Quick 32 Sportsman Series Entry at Empire Dragway

Published

Mellie Snedeker photo

There’s a good mix of former Quick 32 Sportsman Series racers, from both Canada and the US, ready to do battle on the Empire Dragway in Central New York, during the upcoming NEOPMA/PMRA Pro Modified Challenge.

“We are excited to see the keen interest in the return of the Quick 32 Sportsman Series” said Bruce Mehlenbacher, Director of Operations for the Series. “These events will be a great venue to showcase Top Sportsman and Top Dragster racing and I anticipate a full field of racers to join us.”

To date, the Top Sportsman entries of K&K Racing and Guenther Racing have signed on, as well as the Top Dragster teams of L&D Motorsports and Michael Kalin.

Based in Stratford, ON, K&K is the father and son team of Kevin and Kayden Wicke, who pilot a 604-cubic inch Mopar-powered Dodge Stratus. Kevin is a two-time Quick 32 Sportsman Series champion and multiple time IHRA Sportsman Champion, while Kayden is a former Junior Dragster, Mod, and ET champion.  Kevin Zimmer has been crew chief for many years, with Kody Wicke and Dennis and Dan Culliton as long-time crew members.

Based in Niagara Falls, NY, Michael Kalin is a veteran Top Dragster driver, with many credits to his name, including several Quick 32 Sportsman Series titles. Another Dragster driver is Diane Thiffeault of Timmins, ON, with her Brad Anderson Hemi-powered Top Dragster. She scored a semi-final spot at one of Cayuga Dragway’s Nitro Nationals and has run a 3.80-second, 195-mph pass in the eighth-mile.

Lucas Salemi of Clarence Center, NY, will be racing his big-block Chevy-powered Top Dragster. The Lancaster Bike and Sled champion placed 10th in PDRA Top Dragster points last year. Also throwing her hat in the ring is Jennifer Guenther of Avon, NY, with her Top Sportsman entry.

The Quick 32 Sportsman Series will participate with the Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Association (NEOPMA) and the Pro Modified Racing Association (PMRA) at both Empire Dragway/NEOPMA Challenges on June 30-July 1 and August 18-19, 2023. 

Visit the Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Association at neoutlawpromods.com, the Pro Modified Racing Association at facebook.com/promodifiedracing and the Empire Dragway at EmpireDragway.com for more information and event updates.

For more information, please contact Bruce Mehlenbacher at [email protected].

