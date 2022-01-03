FIRST LOOK: Stockseth Racing’s 2022 Pro Stock Camaro for Bo Butner built by RJ Race Cars

This stunning new Pro Stock Camaro is the latest creation by the team at RJ Race Cars and Quarter-Max. Built for owner Mark Stockseth of Stockseth Racing, this machine will host the seat for NHRA Pro Stock Champion Bo Butner and his return to competition in 2022.

The 11-time Pro Stock event winner will be back on the full tour for NHRA’s 2022 Camping World Drag Racing Series through a partnership with Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage (JHG) and Elite Motorsports.

This new Camaro for Bo Butner makes a trio of RJ cars owned by Mark Stockseth, including the Erica Enders Back-to-Back 2019-2020 World Championship Camaro, and the Jegs Camaro driven by Troy Coughlin, Jr.. “I am excited for Bo Butner to be joining our Elite team along with adding another RJ car. Rick and Rickie Jones, along with the super group of fabricators at RJ Race Cars, build the most awesome race cars and the fit and finish is second to none. Their cars have won multiple championships in different categories so I would say the performance speaks for itself!” said Stockseth.

“We are excited for Bo’s return to Pro Stock, he is a great competitor for the class and can’t wait to watch him compete for a second championship in this brand new RJ car” said Rick Jones.

Check out the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E7J9KMH7h_s

