Finalists Announced for 2023 SEMA Industry Awards Celebrating the Most Impactful Leaders

SEMA has announced the finalists for three of its prestigious Industry Awards that honor and celebrate the automotive aftermarket’s most impactful leaders. Presented at the SEMA Show, the awards recognize a company or person for their outstanding contributions to the specialty-equipment industry during the past year. The award finalists include:

Channel Partner of the Year

Meyer Distributing

Motor State Distributing

Summit Racing Equipment

Manufacturer of the Year

Dee Zee Inc.

QA1

Turbosmart

Content Creator of the Year

Alex Taylor, Drag Racer, TV personality

Christopher Polvoorde, Off-Road Driver

David Freiburger, TV personality

Vaughn Gittin Jr., RTR Team Owner, Driver

Vin Anatra, Hoonigan

The Channel Partner of the Year and Manufacturer of the Year Awards will be announced alongside the new-product award winners during the SEMA Show Kickoff Breakfast, Tuesday, October 31, 7:30 a.m. PDT at the Paradise Event Center in the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

SEMA Person of the Year, Gen-III Innovator of the Year, Content Creator of the Year and the Robert E. Petersen Lifetime Achievement Award will be announced during the Industry Award Banquet on Thursday, November 2, at 6:00 p.m. PDT in the Paradise Event Center in the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. The winner of the new Best Engineered Vehicle of the Year Award will be announced earlier that same day in SEMA Central.

Secure your tickets for the Kickoff Breakfast or Industry Award Banquet here.