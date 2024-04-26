Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Final Rounds of JEGS $50,000 Race to Conclude On Friday at the Spring Fling

Published

JEGS $50,000 Thursday at the Strange Engineering Spring Fling presented by Optima Batteries at GALOT Motorsports Park boasted the highest entry count seen in eight years of Fling events at the facility after 500 staged up for the first round.

The combination of new arrivals, 500 entries, and buyback round extended the program late into the evening. The decision was made to conclude for the night at the round of eight cars. The ladder is as follows: Howie Adams versus Kevin Brannon, Austin Thompson and Jeff Taylor in his first entry, and Jeff Serra versus Jeff Taylor in his second entry.

New Entry Time Runs will fire up at 8:15 a.m. before the continuation of the JEGS $50K with Silverstate $50,000 Friday eliminations to follow. The Laris Motorsports Insurance Racer Appreciation Party will kick off trackside at 7 p.m. with a free dinner, live music, and prizes for racers and their families.

Race fans can tune in tomorrow for Silverstate $50,000 Friday at 8:15 a.m. EST. Everything will be streamed live from @RaceTheFlings on YouTube. The Flings in-house camera crew is slated to deliver another high-quality broadcast this week with live timing, a starting line camera, exclusive interviews, and more courtesy of Hoosier Tire and Robco Residential.

Subscribe to @RaceTheFlings on YouTube to receive alerts on more live Fling racing action.

This story was originally published on April 26, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.