Final Rounds of JEGS $50,000 Race to Conclude On Friday at the Spring Fling

JEGS $50,000 Thursday at the Strange Engineering Spring Fling presented by Optima Batteries at GALOT Motorsports Park boasted the highest entry count seen in eight years of Fling events at the facility after 500 staged up for the first round.

The combination of new arrivals, 500 entries, and buyback round extended the program late into the evening. The decision was made to conclude for the night at the round of eight cars. The ladder is as follows: Howie Adams versus Kevin Brannon, Austin Thompson and Jeff Taylor in his first entry, and Jeff Serra versus Jeff Taylor in his second entry.

New Entry Time Runs will fire up at 8:15 a.m. before the continuation of the JEGS $50K with Silverstate $50,000 Friday eliminations to follow. The Laris Motorsports Insurance Racer Appreciation Party will kick off trackside at 7 p.m. with a free dinner, live music, and prizes for racers and their families.

Race fans can tune in tomorrow for Silverstate $50,000 Friday at 8:15 a.m. EST. Everything will be streamed live from @RaceTheFlings on YouTube. The Flings in-house camera crew is slated to deliver another high-quality broadcast this week with live timing, a starting line camera, exclusive interviews, and more courtesy of Hoosier Tire and Robco Residential.

This story was originally published on April 26, 2024.