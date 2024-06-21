Final Race of Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Series Regular Season Set for Richmond

The Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+ returns to Virginia Motorsports Park as part of this weekend’s PlayNHRA Virginia Nationals and the stakes are as massive as the huge car count heading to Richmond.

The event will feature an outstanding 26-car lineup at the sixth of 10 races during the 2024 season. It is the fourth straight race in the category and also the final race of the regular season before the points reset for the NHRA Pro Mod Road to the Championship. This weekend’s event in an area loaded with Pro Mod fans is powered by DPFXFIT by GESi.

Action from the final regular-season race of the season in NHRA Pro Mod will be featured on Sunday’s FS1 broadcast as well, showcasing a weekend that will surely be memorable at the standout facility.

The event’s sponsor, DPFXFIT by GESi, brings to market a complete line of aftermarket diesel particulate filters and diesel oxidation catalysts, designed as an exact fit OEM replacement with all makes coverage for light, medium & heavy-duty trucks.

“We’re proud to partner with the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+ and we are ready for an exciting event,” said Eric Latino, CEO of Global Emission Systems Inc. (GESi) and a driver in the Pro Stock and Pro Mod ranks. “Racing and diesel commercial vehicles go hand-in-hand, and our products are available for all diesel vehicles on site at this weekend’s event at Virginia Motorsports Park. We invite you to visit us in the midway or at www.dpfxfit.com to learn more.”

On the track, Jose Gonzalez remains in the points lead, as the former world champion advanced to the semifinals in Bristol. He’ll have a tough time trying to find the winner’s circle in Virginia, taking on 25 other standout competitors in the loaded category.

They include former world champ Kris Thorne, who won the most recent event in Bristol, multi-time world champ Rickie Smith, Lyle Barnett, JR Gray, who is fourth in points, Justin Bond, defending world champ Mike Castellana, Mike Thielen and Ken Quartuccio, who is third in points. To make things even more interesting, the class will make one qualifying run on Friday evening, followed by three additional qualifying sessions on Saturday, leading into eliminations on Sunday.

Featuring the world’s fastest doorslammer race cars, the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+ offers something unique and exciting for every drag racing fan. The class continues to grow in popularity and is highlighted by historic muscle cars and a variety of late-model American muscle cars, as well as a number of different power adders.

The Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+ will kick off with one qualifying round on Friday at 5 PM ET, with the final three qualifying rounds set for 9:50 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 PM on Saturday. The first round of eliminations is slated for 1:45 PM ET on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the PlayNHRA Virginia Nationals on June 21-23 at Virginia Motorsports Park, visit https://nhra.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, including the full 2024 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

This story was originally published on June 21, 2024.