Fifth Third Bank, Kalitta Motorsports Sign Multi-Year Partnership Extension

A long-time partner of both Kalitta Air and Kalitta Motorsports, Fifth Third Bank, National Association, signed a multi-year contract extension and will be a team partner through the 2026 NHRA season, the team announced today.

With its branding prominently displayed on all three Kalitta Motorsports entries driven by Doug Kalitta, Shawn Langdon and J.R. Todd, Fifth Third Bank will begin its fourth year of Kalitta partnership when the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series begins at the historic NHRA Gatornationals in Gainesville, Fla., March 9-12, 2023.



“We are excited to extend our sponsorship of Kalitta Motorsports and continue to support this dynamic, top-notch racing team and organization,” said David Girodat, regional president, Fifth Third Bank, Eastern Michigan. “This strategic partnership with Kalitta also solidifies Fifth Third’s commitment to motorsports as the leading financial institution in racing.”

With significant presence on the front of Langdon’s Top Fuel dragster at Gainesville, Fifth Third will be an associate on all three cars for the remainder of the season. They will continue to entertain existing and potential clients at the Kalitta VIP hospitality area.

Fifth Third will also be incorporated into the robust Kalitta Motorsports business-to-business program which presents opportunities for team partners to work together in an effort to enhance each organization’s business.

“We are very appreciative of our partnership with Fifth Third Bank,” Team Kalitta general manager Chad Head said. “With Fifth Third, it’s more than a partnership – it’s a long-term relationship, and we are grateful for their support of our race team as well as Kalitta Air. We look forward to making these next four years as mutually beneficial as possible and celebrating with them in the winner’s circle this season.”

Through its partnership with Kalitta Motorsports, as well as existing partnerships in NASCAR and INDYCAR over the last decade, Fifth Third Bank further demonstrates its commitment to Motorsports by providing the financial expertise to each of its partners and other stakeholders in the industry. Fifth Third also supports motorsports as a founding PRI member and active member of SEMA.