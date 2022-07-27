Fields Set for Second Annual Summit Racing Equipment PDRA ProStars

Race winners, world champions, top qualifiers, and consistent performers from the Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) will come together for the second annual Summit Racing Equipment PDRA ProStars race during Virginia Motorsports Park’s K95 Richmond Night of Fire this Saturday, July 30. The special event will pay out over $60,000 to the winners in the PDRA’s professional, sportsman, and Jr. Dragster classes.

Along with the ProStars shootouts, VMP’s Night of Fire will include Nostalgia Funny Cars, Jet Dragsters, bracket racing, and country concerts featuring Jon Langston, Adam Doleac, and PJ North.

“With the help of K95, Richmond’s #1 country station, we’re going to bring together race fans and country fans for a one-of-a-kind show,” said Tyler Crossnoe, the PDRA series director and VP of Virginia Motorsports Park. “Fans will be able to watch the PDRA’s best racers fight it out for big payouts, all while taking in performances from some fantastic country artists during the breaks in racing action. From start to finish, it’s going to be a can’t-miss show.”

The top 8 racers in PDRA ProStars points qualify to compete in the event, which requires no entry fee and will pay out nearly $70,000 in prize money, with a winner-take-all format in all classes. ProStars points were determined using the final three races of the 2021 season and the first five events of 2022. Drivers will determine pairings using a random chip draw before each round.

At the inaugural ProStars race last year, the stars of Switzer Dynamics Pro Nitrous and WS Construction Pro Boost presented by P2 Contracting and Ty-Drive paired up for a “bottles vs. boost” shootout. This year, the two classes will run separately, with each class getting its own $15,000 payday. The Pro Nitrous field will include multi-time world champions Jim Halsey, Tommy Franklin, and Jason Harris, as well as recent first-time winner Chris Rini. In Pro Boost, drivers include Randy Weatherford, Johnny Camp, Preston Tanner, and Canada’s Scott Wildgust.

The biggest names in Mountain Motor Pro Stock will square off in Liberty’s Gears Extreme Pro Stock presented by AED Competition, with the winner walking away with $10,000. World champions Johnny Pluchino and Chris Powers will join drivers like recent winners Tony Gillig and JR Carr.

$hameless Racing Pro 632, with nitrous-equipped and naturally aspirated doorslammers, will compete for a $7,500 winner’s payout. The Pro 632 lineup features drivers like championship contenders Amber Franklin, Lexi Tanner, Walt Lannigan Jr., and Alan Drinkwater.

The winners in the PDRA’s four sportsman classes – MagnaFuel Elite Top Sportsman presented by US Rail, Lucas Oil Elite Top Dragster presented by Laris Motorsports Insurance, MagnaFuel Top Sportsman presented by Vortech Superchargers, and Lucas Oil Top Dragster presented by Laris Motorsports Insurance – will each receive $4,000.

The PDRA’s future stars in Coolshirt Systems Pro Jr. Dragster presented by PRP and Classic Graphix Top Jr. Dragster presented by PRP will race for $2,000 in each class.

Outside of PDRA competition, the Night of Fire will include the Larsen Motorsports Jet Dragsters, a pair of nostalgia Funny Cars, and Rick Ream’s Hot Rod Fire Truck wheelstander. Sick the Magazine is also putting on the Sick Small-Tire Drag-and-Drive Shootout featuring some of America’s quickest and fastest street cars.

Local bracket racers will also get the opportunity to race on a big stage through the $3,000-to-win Super 64 Super Pro Shootout.

Langston, Doleac, and North will perform on a stage just steps away from the racing surface, with performances scheduled for before, during, and after ProStars eliminations. The concerts are included for all ticket holders.

“As a racing series and a racetrack, we’re in the entertainment business, but we’re taking that to the next level with this event,” Crossnoe said. “This is a unique opportunity for fans to come out to the track for a two-in-one show combining racing and music.”

ProStars racers will get the chance to make one shakedown run starting with Pro Nitrous at 11:30 a.m. PJ North is set to go on stage at 3 p.m. Driver intros will start at 4, with eliminations kicking off at 5:30. Adam Doleac will perform at 7 ahead of the second round of ProStars action at 8:15. The final round is scheduled for 9:30. Jon Langston will close out the evening on stage at 10.

Tickets for the K95 Night of Fire featuring the second annual Summit Racing Equipment ProStars are available for $30 for adults and $15 for juniors. Kids 9 and under get in free. Tickets are available online or at the gate.

