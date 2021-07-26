Fields Set for Inaugural Summit Racing Equipment PDRA ProStars Race

Following the completion of the Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) Summer Shootout presented by Ty-Drive, the fields have been set for the inaugural Summit Racing Equipment PDRA ProStars race. The specialty race rewarding frequent, top-performing PDRA racers will take place during Virginia Motorsports Park’s Night of Fire this Saturday, July 31.

“Racers have been fighting all season for a chance to compete in the ProStars race,” said Tyler Crossnoe, racer director, PDRA. “We even had late-round pairings at the Summer Shootout a couple weeks ago that determined the final spots in the eight-car fields. This is a brand-new program for us, and the racers proved they want to be a part of this race in a big way.”

The top 8 racers in ProStars points qualify to compete in the event, which requires no entry fee and will pay out over $55,000 in prize money, with a winner-take-all format in all classes. ProStars points were determined using the final three races of the 2020 season and the first five events of 2021.

Some racers who made the fields won’t be able to attend the ProStars race, so alternates have been inserted.

The top 8 racers in Switzer Dynamics Pro Nitrous will square off with the top 8 in Penske/PRS Pro Boost presented by WS Construction for $20,000. Liberty’s Gears Extreme Pro Stock presented by AED Competition will race for $10,000, while $hameless Racing Pro Outlaw 632 will chase $7,500.

In Pro Nitrous, the ProStars field will include Jim Halsey, Tommy Franklin, Jay Cox, Tony Wilson, Dane Wood, Dave Roemer, Ed Burnley, and Billy Albert. The Pro Nitrous qualifiers will take on Pro Boost qualifiers Kevin Rivenbark, Johnny Camp, Jason Harris, Randy Weatherford, Kurt Steding, Don Tolley, Todd Tutterow and Jason Lee.

The Extreme Pro Stock field features the stars of Mountain Motor Pro Stock, including Johnny Pluchino, Chris Powers, JR Carr, Elijah Morton, Steven Boone, Dave Hughes, Justin Kirk, and Dwayne Rice.

The qualifiers in Pro Outlaw 632 are Wes Distefano, Dillon Voss, Chris Holdorf, Jordan Ensslin, Sam Freels III, Mike Murphy, Brian Clauss, and Camrie Caruso.

The top 8 in MagnaFuel Elite Top Sportsman presented by Tejas Borja will take on Lucas Oil Elite Top Dragster’s best 8 for $7,500. The same goes for the top 8 in the regular Top Sportsman and Top Dragster fields.

In Elite Top Sportsman, Tim Molnar, Donny Urban, Buddy Perkinson, Erica Coleman, John Benoit, Cheyenne Stanley, Henry Underwood and Jeremy Creasman are the eight qualifiers. They’ll face Elite Top Dragster qualifiers Michael White, Robert Picken, Kathy Fisher, Kellan Farmer, Nick Hamilton, Peter Maduri, Steve Furr, and Russ Whitlock.

The Top Sportsman qualifiers are Nick Meloni, Stacy Hall, Ronnie Proctor, Jr. Ward, Glenn Teets III, Ken Langlois, Mark Payne, and Thomas Brown. Rikki Molnar, Nick Meloni, Stacy Hall, Dickie Smith, Brooke Hall Gary, Jarrod Kissinger, Blake Denton, and Jack Trussell are the Top Dragster representatives.

The leading 8 in Coolshirt Systems Pro Jr. Dragster and Classic Graphix Top Jr. Dragster will each race for $2,000.

Nyck Shirkey, Will Creasman, Ethan Steding, James Paylor, Ashley Franklin, Macy Underwood, Mallory Logan, and Brooks McMath are the top 8 in Pro Jr. Dragster. Alyssa Rabon, Katelyn Page, Ava Meloni, McKenzee Hogan, Hunter Cunningham, Rowan Parlett, Colton Whitley, and Donald O’Meara III will face off in Top Jr. Dragster.

Racer gates will open at 8 a.m. Friday, with testing available from 4-11 p.m. A Racer & Teams Appreciation Breakfast will kick off Saturday’s activities from 8-10 a.m. ProStars competitors will get one shakedown run, with shakedowns starting between 12:30-1 p.m. Spectator gates open at 2 p.m. Driver intros and pre-race ceremonies, including a chip draw to determine pairings, will begin at 4 p.m. The evening will also include VMP’s Night of Fire show and fireworks.

Spectator tickets for the Summit Racing Equipment PDRA ProStars and Night of Fire are available for $25 for adults, $5 for kids 5-12, and kids 4 and under get in free. Tickets for Friday testing are also available for $15. Kids 12 and under get in free on Friday. Tickets can be purchased at www.RaceVMP.com or at the gate.

For more information on the Summit Racing Equipment PDRA ProStars, visit www.PDRA660.com

