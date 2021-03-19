Field Set for Holley Performance 64-Car Shootout at Southern Sportsman Showdown

The racers who will contend for the $50,000 Holley Performance 64-Car Shootout title have been locked in, and the special event is slated to round out a full day of racing on Saturday at the inaugural Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Southern Sportsman Showdown at South Georgia Motorsports Park. While the winner of the Holley-backed race will leave the event $50,000 wealthier, the 64-Car Shootout will also generously compensate drivers who reach the later rounds with payouts to the runner-up ($5,000) and semifinalists ($1,500).

“Holley has many brands, and the Sportsman racers have always been very supportive of them all, from ignition and fuel injection to exhaust and plumbing,” said Robin Lawrence, Director of Motorsports for Holley Performance. “We really enjoy the opportunity to be part of the inaugural Southern Sportsman Showdown and give back to the racers who have been so good to us. There is a pent-up demand for places to race, and this event not only gives them that, but it also caters to the people who are the backbone of what we do.”

Here are the racers who will be vying for the trophy and the big money in the Holley Performance $50,000 64-Car Shootout:

1 1778 Joe Santangelo

2 400C Slate Cummings

3 473 Slate Cummings

4 3909 Drew Skillman

5 378 / 3378 Tyler Bohannon

6 28 Marion Stephenson

7 3222 Chris Stephenson

8 1783 Allison Doll

9 2952 Jeff Longhany

10 3610 Leonard Mattingly

11 4404 Terry Emmons

12 395 Aaron Allison

13 2074 Brian Oakes

14 400B Britt Cummings

15 13 Matthew Lisa

16 2062 Todd Ewing

17 177 Herbie Null

18 2862 Edmond Ellison

19 16 / 1721 Joe Lisa

20 5169 Brad Koivisto

21 2400 Monty Bogan

22 2022 / P270 Ricky Pennington

23 10 Jerry Emmons

24 637 Dylan Hough

25 2980 Homer Carty

26 4731 Austin Ford

27 36 Andy Kronenbitter

28 4730 Heather Park

29 5388 Jay Storey

30 21 Mike Volkman

31 4403 Lee Zane

32 2530 Hugh Meeks

33 286 Jeff Adkinson

34 8 Jason McCandless

35 2115 Joel Warren

36 2780 Grant Lewis

37 4312 PB Candies

38 76 Mike Cotten

39 247 Mike Bell

40 4 Brett Candies

41 244 Jeff Taylor

42 1150 Russell Linke

43 2124 Jeff Strickland

44 24 Steve Foley

45 3 David Latino

46 25 Morgan Wilson

47 1781 / 1792 Dan Fletcher

48 22 Jeff Hairrington

49 2020 Brenda Grubbs

50 213A Anthony Bertozzi

51 2198 Stephen Yantus

52 2 Byron Worner

53 1 Bryan Worner

54 2004 Tyler Caheely

55 159 Victor Cagnazzi

56 5033 Rachelle Thibert

57 2931 Josh Barczy

58 5558 Jeff Chaney

59 C549 Dustin Nelson

60 3220 Randy Wilkes

61 427 Jarrod Granier

62 336 Lisa Stephenson

63 45 Hayden Trumble

64 49 Wes Neely

The Holley Performance $50,000 64-Car Shootout will begin after the first qualifying session on Saturday. The first round of the Shootout will be random pairings with no heads-up.

The first round of Saturday’s Mickey Thompson Performance Tires & Wheels $20,000 race will take place directly after, and the second round of the 64-Car Shootout will follow, and it will be laddered off of index from round one and run to completion. The ladder will stand the remainder of the race, and heads-up races will be enforced.

After the conclusion of the Holley Performance 64-Car Shootout, round two of the Mickey Thompson $20,000 race will begin, and it will run until it is complete.

“This is great. When are you going to run for $50,000 in a Stock/Super Stock race?” said 64-Car Shootout competitor Drew Skillman, the 2013 NHRA Division 3 Stock champion and 2019 Factory Stock Showdown titlist. “I’ve been out of it for a little bit, but I still think I have a chance to win this thing. There’s a lot of money on the line to win, and we have to give it a try. These guys out here are killers – they all are – you just have to be one, too.”

