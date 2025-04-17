Connect with us

FES Lighting Renews Kalitta Motorsports Primary, Associate Partnership

Future Energy Solutions (FES) Lighting, a national “Lighting-As-A-Service” provider, extended its Kalitta Motorsports agreement as a primary partner on Shawn Langdon’s Top Fuel dragster, the team announced today. The 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series resumes April 25-27 at the American Rebel Light NHRA Four-Wide Nationals near Charlotte. 

FES will be the primary partner on Langdon’s car at next week’s race and a full-season associate partner on the Top Fuel dragsters driven by Langdon and Doug Kalitta. FES completed the lighting upgrades at both Kalitta Motorsports and Kalitta Air. Now, they are working on projects for multiple Kalitta Motorsports partners around the country.

“We are thrilled to have completed the lighting upgrades at Kalitta Air and Kalitta Motorsports,” FES Acting Chief Executive Officer Marcus Brodin said. “Both are realizing the energy and maintenance savings FES’ zero-upfront-cost Lighting-As-A-Service model provides. We’re now working with Kalitta partners to generate the same cost and maintenance savings Kalitta is already enjoying. We are quite happy with this program and look forward to making additional impact with more companies in the future.”

FES’ Lighting-as-a-Service (LaaS) model creates a zero-upfront capex lighting solution that allows business owners to enjoy instant energy savings from day one. FES installs and maintains the new high-efficiency lighting system at zero upfront cost to its customers. A portion of the monthly energy savings created from the upgrade is then applied towards the Lighting-as-a-Service program.

“Our partnership with Future Energy Solutions is very successful, and it’s working for everyone – not just our companies,” Team Kalitta General Manager Chad Head said. “We are far more energy efficient at Kalitta Air and Kalitta Motorsports thanks to FES, and we really enjoy working with Marcus and his team. A number of our other partners are benefiting from the FES program – this relationship is a prime example of how business-to-business relationships benefit the companies involved in them.”

