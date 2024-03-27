FES Lighting Renews Kalitta Motorsports Corporate Partnership as Primary and Associate Partner

If it’s not broken, don’t fix it. After a successful inaugural campaign last season, Future Energy Solutions (FES) Lighting, a national “Lighting-As-A-Service” provider, extended its Kalitta Motorsports agreement to be a primary partner on Shawn Langdon’s Top Fuel dragster. The 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series resumes April 5-7, 2024 at the NHRA Arizona Nationals in Glendale, Ariz.

FES will be the primary partner on Langdon’s car at the Gerber Collision and Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals presented by Peak Performance May 16-18, 2024 in Joliet, Ill. In addition, FES is a full-season associate partner on the Top Fuel dragsters driven by Langdon and reigning NHRA Top Fuel champion Doug Kalitta.

FES completed the lighting upgrade at more than 20 Kalitta Air buildings that comprise its facilities in Oscoda and Ypsilanti, Mich. After a successful first phase, a second phase is underway to complete the balance of the facilities; Kalitta Motorsports will follow. This process will provide Kalitta Air and Kalitta Motorsports with not only state-of-the-art LED lighting but also significant savings.

“Our first year working with Kalitta was quite valuable, and we are thrilled to see the Kalitta Air upgrades we started last year moving along nicely,” FES Chief Operating Officer Marcus Brodin said. “Kalitta Air is realizing the energy and maintenance savings FES’ zero upfront cost Lighting-As-A-Service model provides. Soon, Kalitta Motorsports will do the same. We look forward to meeting more Kalitta Air partners in year two and working with them to generate the same cost and maintenance savings Kalitta Air is already enjoying so they, too, can begin reducing their carbon footprint, achieving an operational-environment enhancement and obtaining energy rebates and tax credits, all through the turnkey FES partnership.”

FES’ Lighting-as-a-Service (LaaS) model creates a zero upfront capex lighting solution that allows business owners to enjoy instant energy savings from day one. FES installs and maintains the new high-efficiency lighting system at zero upfront cost to its customers. A portion of the monthly energy savings created from the upgrade is then applied towards the Lighting-as-a-Service program.

“Our first season with FES was very successful all around,” Team Kalitta General Manager Chad Head said. “With the work they’ve already done at Kalitta Air, what they’ll continue doing there and what they’ll do at Kalitta Motorsports, we are on our way to energy efficiency and much better lighting in all our buildings, and it didn’t cost us anything.

“We work hard at Kalitta Motorsports to provide business-to-business opportunities among all our partners. Introducing FES to our other partners last season was rewarding because each company was so interested in the FES business model, and we got the same reaction when we introduced them to companies that work with other teams. We’re looking forward to continuing this program for hopefully a very long time.”

This story was originally published on March 27, 2024.