News

FES Lighting Joins Kalitta Motorsports Corporate Partner Family As Primary, Associate Partner

Published

In its first sports marketing effort of any kind, Future Energy Solutions (FES) Lighting, a national “lighting-as-a-service” provider, is joining the Kalitta Motorsports corporate partner family as a primary partner on Shawn Langdon’s Top Fuel dragster. The 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series resumes July 14-16, 2023, at the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mike-High Nationals near Denver.
           
Through this recently-executed agreement, FES will be the primary partner on Langdon’s car at the NHRA Nevada Nationals set for The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Oct. 26-29, 2023. In addition, starting with this weekend’s Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mike-High Nationals, FES will be an associate partner on both Langdon’s and Doug Kalitta’s Top Fuel cars and will have associate branding on all Team Kalitta support vehicles.
 
Kalitta Air is currently undergoing a complete lighting upgrade at more than 30 buildings that comprise its facilities in Oscoda and Ypsilanti, Mich., and Kalitta Motorsports will follow. This approximately nine-month process will provide Kalitta Air and Kalitta Motorsports with not only state-of-the-art LED lighting but also significant savings.  

“We are thrilled that Kalitta have seen the value that FES can offer through our service, from energy and maintenance savings, reducing their carbon footprint, achieving an operational environment enhancement and obtaining energy and tax credits, all through the turnkey FES partnership,” FES Chief Operating Officer Marcus Brodin said. “Not only will Kalitta see substantial financial and non-financial benefits from the day after the upgrade completes, they can achieve this utilizing FES’ zero upfront cost LaaS model.”
 
FES’ Lighting-as-a-Service (LaaS) model creates a zero upfront capex lighting solution that allows business owners to enjoy instant energy savings from day one. FES installs and maintains the new high-efficiency lighting system at zero upfront cost to its customers. A portion of the monthly energy savings created from the upgrade is then applied towards the Lighting-as-a-Service program.
 
“This new partnership is great news for Kalitta Motorsports, but it’s so much more,” Team Kalitta general manager Chad Head said. “We welcome FES Lighting to our team, and we’re honored that our race team is their first sports marketing partnership. We look forward to a long, rewarding relationship.
 
“We work hard at Kalitta Motorsports to provide business-to-business opportunities among all of our partners. When our existing partners learn about FES and the money they can save by working with them like Kalitta Air and Kalitta Motorsports already are, there’s not a doubt in my mind that FES will see incredible return on its Kalitta Motorsports investment.”

