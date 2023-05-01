Fernando Cuadra Jr. Races to First Career Pro Stock Final Round

Elite Motorsports Pro Stock driver Fernando Cuadra Jr. powered his way to the final round of the Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals today at zMAX Dragway. This marks the first final round of the talented young driver’s career. It’s especially meaningful as this is the first event wherein all four of The Cuadra Boys were racing in the ultra-competitive Pro Stock category.

Facing the complexities of the fan-favorite four-wide format, Cuadra Jr. started race day from the No. 15 qualifier position. He was the only Elite Motorsports driver in the first quad of the day where he faced off against Dallas Glenn, Camrie Caruso and Mason McGaha, advancing to the next round with Glenn.

Aaron Stanfield and Jerry Tucker also advanced to the second round of competition thanks to holeshot victories proving how important reaction times are in this category. Cuadra Jr. faced Glenn, Kyle Koretsky and Tucker in the second heat of the day and he emerged victorious with the best pass of the quad at 6.569-seconds at 208.88 mph. Glenn crossed the finish line second to advance into the finals with Cuadra Jr.

In the final round, Cuadra Jr. faced Glenn, Deric Kramer and the No. 1 qualifier Matt Hartford. The entire Elite Motorsports team was behind Cuadra Jr. as well as his family. Unfortunately, Cuadra Jr. left a tick too early getting a red light. Kramer turned on the win light.

“Making it to the first final round of my career at a four-wide race is really incredible,” said Cuadra Jr. “I know that our first win is close and we just keep getting better. This is a great team and I’m proud of my brother, David, for doing so well in his Pro Stock debut.”

Another highlight for the Cuadra team took place on Saturday during qualifying when all four of the Corral Boots Mustangs, driven by Fernando Cuadra Sr. and his sons, Fernando Cuadra Jr., Cristian Cuadra and David Cuadra, took to the track at the same time for a history-making qualifying quad.

Stanfield snagged a runner-up finish in the Factory Stock Showdown category and Troy Coughlin Jr.’s uncle, Mike Coughlin, landed the Top Alcohol Dragster victory thanks to a triple holeshot.

