News

Ferguson Facility Supply Rides Again with Kalitta Motorsports at NHRA Midwest Nationals

Published

Race three of the NHRA Countdown will feature Top Fuel championship contender Doug Kalitta racing his familiar red and white Mac Tools Toyota dragster with an added boost from Ferguson Facilities Supply, a division of Ferguson Enterprises, along with WypAll towels and wipes. During the Midwest Nationals, September 23-25, Ferguson and WypAll will take advantage of the VIP hospitality pit side experience with Kalitta Motorsports. The international corporation will utilize the unique atmosphere to develop B2B relationships with KMS partners and well as promote their relationship with WypAll.


“This is our second season with Ferguson and we appreciate how they leverage our motorsports program to highlight companies like WypAll,” said Chad Head, Kalitta Motorsports General Manager. “Ferguson is a global company with business relationships with some of the biggest brands in the world. The fact that they showcase our brand and VIP entertainment experience to their customers says a lot about the power of NHRA and our business-to-business relationship.”

As a leading value-added distributor across residential, non-residential, new construction and repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI) end markets Ferguson Facility Supply has over 34,000 suppliers and more than one million customers. They deliver local expertise, value-added solutions, and the industry’s most extensive portfolio of products. Including brands like WypAll, who provides a full range of cleaning wipes and towels, including waterless cleaning wipes as well as wipers for bleach, disinfectants and sanitizers.

“The ability to host customers and business partners at the races with Kalitta Motorsports’ hospitality has made a positive impact over the past two seasons for Ferguson Facilities Supply,” said Tyler DeWitte senior sales executive- FFS. “After meeting a small group of Kalitta partners at the Kalitta B2B summit, I quickly saw the opportunity to expand our involvement. We hosted guests in Indianapolis and this weekend in St. Louis we are thrilled to have Ferguson and WypAll on Doug’s dragster.”

The Midwest Nationals will feature two days of qualifying followed by race day eliminations on Sunday, October 2. The event will be broadcast on FS1 nationally.

