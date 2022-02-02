Felicia Smith Bringing 8-Second Cadillac CTS-V to ‘Sick Week’

Rolling on its street wheels, Felicia Smith’s Cadillac CTS-V looks like it might have just come straight out from the factory — excluding its bright orange wrap of course.

But this four-door sedan holds plenty of secrets, not the least of which is its ability to rip eight-second quarter-mile passes with ease.

The 427ci Dart block is topped off with an under-bonnet LSA supercharger, which has helped push the Cadillac, known as Rocket, to a best of 8.92/154mph. There’s surprisingly little that Felicia changes from the street to the strip.

“One of the coolest things about this car is that it is 100% street all of the time. I don’t have to change much for Sick Week or other similar events,” Felicia said. “I have the Flex Fuel sensor, so we run 91 from track to track and then fill up with E98 when we get to the track. Then we switch wheels and tires and send it.”