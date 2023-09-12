Feeding America: The ‘Race to End Hunger’ Update Following Race One of Six

Prior to the Dodge Power Brokers U.S. Nationals, Kalitta Motorsports introduced the 2023 “Race to End Hunger,” a partnership among Kalitta Motorsports, DHL Express and Kalitta Air to accelerate the fight against food insecurity. For six NHRA Camping World Drag Racing national events, starting with the U.S. Nationals and ending with the Nevada NHRA Nationals in Las Vegas, every time a Kalitta Motorsports driver turns on a race day win light, Kalitta Motorsports will donate $1,000 to Feeding America, and both DHL and Kalitta Air will match the donation. At the first race last weekend, Kalitta Motorsports turned on the win light six times:

Indianapolis: J.R. Todd (3), Doug Kalitta (2) and Shawn Langdon (1); money raised: $18,000; meals generated: 180,000.

Feeding America established Hunger Action Month in 2008 to create a nationwide push to address the hunger crisis across the United States. Consider:

People in the United States who are food insecure: 34 million

Children in the United States who are food insecure: 9 million (1 in 8 kids)

People who turned to food programs in 2022: 49 million

Counties in the United States with food insecurity: 100 percent

By clicking here, fans can join the fight with a personal donation and be entered into a drawing for a VIP experience for two at the 2024 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing event of their choice – donation not necessary to be entered into the drawing.