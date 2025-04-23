Father & Son Team of Chad and Hunter Green Ready for Nitro Funny Car Action at Four-Wide Nationals in Charlotte

Chad and Hunter Green, the popular Funny Car father and son team, make their trek to zMax Dragway this weekend (April 25-27) in search of a victory at the annual American Rebel Light Beer Four Wide Nationals, the fifth stop on the 20-race 2025 NHRA Mission Drag Racing Series.

The Green family duo will be sporting two nitro-burning Bond-Coat Funny Cars when qualifying opens Friday at 5:15 p.m. EDT in the unique four-wide racing format, which features four cars competing at the same time. Only zMax Dragway and The Strip in Las Vegas, two SMI-owned facilities, hold four-wide NHRA national events. Chad Green

The Greens are the only father-son combination competing in the nitro divisions (Funny Car and Top Fuel) in the NHRA national campaign as Chad runs the complete 20-event tour and Hunter splits races in the team’s second car with veteran Blake Alexander.

“It’s very exciting to have Hunter move into the Funny Car class this year after a successful 2024 season in the Top Alcohol dragster,” said father Chad, who opened the 2025 NHRA Mission season with a victory at the season-opening NHRA Gatornationals. “He won the prestigious U.S. Nationals last September and finished third in the national points. We felt he was ready to jump into the nitro Funny Car in 2025. And, in his first Funny Car race in Las Vegas, he qualified sixth and handled the car very well in tough track conditions. Now we come back to another four-wide race for more experience for Hunter.”

The younger Green has been successful in the NHRA Sportsman ranks driving an A/Fuel dragster at national events for the past several years including scoring four wins and nearly winning the World Championship in 2024 in the Top Alcohol Dragster category. Hunter thought his racing future was in the Top Fuel class after his dragster performances, but, like his dad, Funny Car racing was in his future.

“I drove for Randy Meyer in the Top Alcohol Dragster class and Top Fuel was something I thought would be next in my progress in the NHRA ranks,” said Green. “Blake approached my dad with the idea of running a second Funny Car team and pitched him the idea on us splitting races. So, my dad purchased a new Funny Car for the 2025 season.” CGM Funny Car

Since then, Hunter has gained his Funny Car driving license in his father’s 11,000-horsepower machine and tested the car to prepare for his debut in Las Vegas. In his first run in NHRA competition, Green showed an impressive pass with a 3.980 second run in 95-degree heat.

“That first run at Las Vegas was pretty wild for me,” said Hunter. “It was difficult to see down the track as clutch dust was filling up the cockpit. We had to repair the cover for the clutch, and it was much better the rest of the weekend. I was pleased with our runs at Las Vegas overall and, to make a debut in a Funny Car in a four-wide race, is not easy. But I think I’m much more prepared for the Charlotte Four Wide race now. I’m anxious to get back to the track this week after our Las Vegas showing.”

While both Greens competed at the Las Vegas race in the Funny Car division, they haven’t raced against each other yet. But it could happen this weekend when cars line up four abreast in final eliminations Sunday at 12 p.m. EDT.

Action gets underway for the nitro cars with qualifying runs set for Friday at 5:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. EDT followed by Saturday’s qualifications at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. EDT. Final eliminations are scheduled for Sunday at 12 p.m. EDT.

The American Rebel Light Beer Four Wide Nationals will be televised on Fox Sports 1 this Sunday at 7 p.m. EDT.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This story was originally published on April 23, 2025.