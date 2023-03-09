Fans Pack NHRA Gatornationals FanFest at Burnyzz Speed Shop

In advance of the 54th NHRA Gatornationals NHRA and Top Fuel team owner and driver Josh Hart hosted a massive car show and FanFest at Burnyzz Speed Shop in Ocala, Florida. The first time event featured nearly two dozen NHRA drivers, over 300 classic cars, a live band, food trucks and ticket giveaways for the thousands of fans in attendance. Proceeds from the event which included a 50/50 raffle and entry fees will be donated to Racers For Christ. The entire staff of Burnyzz Speed Shop pulled together to execute the three hour free event that kicked off four days of racing action beginning today at Gainesville Raceway.

“I have to thank my team as well as the Ocala Street Cruisers and Citrus Corvette Club for coming out and supporting this event,” said Hart, the 2021 Gatornationals Top Fuel champion. “We wanted to host an event to get fans excited about the Gatornationals and give back to our racing community. I want to thank all my fellow drivers who came down and signed autographs and spent time with the fans. It was a great first-time event and we are already looking at how we can make it bigger and better for next year.”

In addition to Hart there were six additional Gatornationals winners in attendance including Top Fuel winners Don Garlits, Larry Dixon Jr., Spencer Massey, and Brittany Force along with Funny Car winners Frank Hawley, John Force and Cruz Pedregon. Rookie of the Year winners Camrie Caruso, Justin Ashley, Austin Prock, and Antron Brown were also present.

Professional qualifying for the Gatornationals will begin on Friday and Saturday with two sessions each day followed by final eliminations on Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. The race will be broadcast on FS1 and FOX.