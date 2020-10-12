Fans Encouraged to Devour ‘Taste of Motorplex’ During FallNationals

Texas Motorplex will host the Taste of Motorplex at the 35th annual AAA Texas NHRA Fall Nationals, October 14-18, 2020 to fill the void in the absence of the State Fair of Texas. The Taste of Motorplex will feature food stands serving State Fair of Texas favorites including, Texas-sized funnel cakes, fried ribs, chicken on a stick and more.

The 500-acre facility known across the country as one of the first super-tracks has brought longtime favorite State Fair of Texas foods to the multi-day event. The eleven food stands include Jazzy’s fried ribs, Chalk Gap BBQ brisket nachos, Flavored Shavings snow cones, The Original Funnel Cake Stand Texas sized half-pound funnel cakes, Tommy G’s Funnel Cake Burger and fresh pizza by the slice, Spudzilla loaded baked potatoes, Suzy Q’s Diablo smoked bologna sandwich, Carol’s chicken on a stick and steak sandwiches, Tucker Town burgers, Karen’s Catering and Chick-Fil-A chicken biscuits and sandwiches.

“We know how delicious and unique the food options are during the State Fair of Texas and we wanted to give fans the chance to get their fill of those tasty treats,” said Ed Lugo, Texas Motorplex Food Services Manager. “We will have a wide variety of State Fair favorites as well as some options you can only get at the FallNationals. You can’t beat the racing action and we know our fans will enjoy all our food offerings.”

Texas Motorplex will be hosting Friday Night Live on October 16 to get the race weekend started. Fans will be treated to grudge racing, dragsters, Top Fuel Harleys, Jet Dragsters, Pro Mods and a high flying Freestyle Motocross exhibition during the nearly three hour event. On Saturday and Sunday top NHRA professional teams will be racing for the Camping World NHRA World Championship. Two rounds of qualifying on Saturday will set the field of sixteen for Top Fuel dragsters, Nitro Funny Cars, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle categories. Sunday eliminations will be televised on nationally on FS1 as the AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals will feature 330 mph race cars and competitors from across the country.

