Fall Fling Advanced Product Design $15,000 Wednesday Paused Due to Weather

Advanced Product Design $15,000 Wednesday at the RAD Torque Systems Fall Fling presented by Optima Batteries at Bristol Dragway began with a time run session for all racers on property to get their equipment dialed in for the rest of the weekend.

In the afternoon during the second round, a storm with heavy rain and lightning overtook the track and by the time it passed the sun had set. As the Bristol Dragway track staff made an effort to clear off the track with jet dryers, the dew point increased which would create unsafe conditions by the time the track was projected to be fully prepped.

The Fling Team made the decision to begin ATI Performance $30,000 Thursday as scheduled with a new entry time trial in the morning before going straight into first round. “Our racers pre-entered this race for the 30K, 100K, and 30K main events,” said promoter Peter Biondo. “We want to deliver as promised, and we’ll see how the week progresses as far as coming back to continue eliminations of the 15K event.”

Everything will be streamed live as it happens on the MotorManiaTV YouTube channel free to the viewer courtesy of JEGS Performance and Mickey Thompson with new exclusive content produced by the Fling Team.

For more information, visit www.BracketRaces.com, the Spring Fling Bracket Races Facebook page, or text the word “Bristol” to 41372 for race updates.