Factory Stock Showdown No. 1 Qualifier John Cerbone Races to First Victory at Topeka

The Menard’s NHRA Nationals Constant Aviation Factory Stock Showdown No. 1 qualifier John Cerbone drove his Saw Mill Auto Chevrolet COPO Camaro to victory Sunday at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka. The Yorkton Heights, New York, resident defeated Jesse Alexandra, Arthur Kohn, Aaron Stanfield and Leah Pruett. Following the win Cerbone celebrated with his Barton Racing teammates and wife Pattie.

“This is spectacular. That final round was tough,” said Cerbone. “I knew Leah was going to be right on it. She had everything thrown at her. She was really fast the round before. I was getting progressively faster all day. We did everything we could. David Barton tuned up the car. He did everything he could to make this car the fastest thing out there. My wife Pattie has been here helping. All of the Barton Racing guys were awesome since first round.”

“We have everything we need to win. We know we can do it again if all the cards fall our way. Robert and Danielle Falcone spared no expense to put this race car together,” said Cerbone.

Cerbone took out three fellow COPO Camaro racers before outrunning Pruett’s Dodge Mopar Drag Pak, who was racing in her second consecutive final round.

In addition to assisting Cerbone on his way to victory Barton picked up an additional $1,000 bounty in the second round when he beat Stephen Bell, the Denver Mile-High Nationals winner. With five races in the books for the 2021 Constant Aviation Factory Stock Showdown, Cerbone will now have the $1,000 bounty heading to the U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis. The ongoing battle between Chevrolet COPO Camaro, Ford Mustang Cobra Jet and the Dodge Mopar Challenger Drag Pak will pick up Labor Day weekend.

Constant Aviation Bounty Program

SpringNationals

$1,000 bounty collected by David Barton, defeated Gatornationals winner Aaron Stanfield

Norwalk Nationals

$1,000 bounty collected by Bill Skillman, defeated Houston winner David Barton

Mile-High Nationals

$1,000 bounty collected by Arthur Kohn, defeated Norwalk No. 1 qualifier David Barton

Topeka Nationals

$1,000 bounty collected by David Barton, defeated Denver winner Stephen Bell

2021 Constant Aviation Factory Stock Showdown Schedule/Results

Gainesville – Aaron Stanfield, winner; Kevin Skinner, runner-up

Houston – David Barton, winner; Aaron Stanfield, runner-up

Norwalk – Chuck Watson II, winner; Bill Skillman, runner-up

Denver – Stephen Bell, winner; Leah Pruett, runner-up

Topeka – John Cerbone, winner; Leah Pruett, runner-up

Indianapolis, U.S. Nationals, September 1-5

St. Louis, Midwest Nationals, September 24-26

Las Vegas. NHRA Las Vegas Nationals, October 29-31

Constant Aviation Factory Stock Showdown Top Ten

1. Aaron Stanfield, 420

2 David Barton 359

3. Leah Pruett, 280

4. John Cerbone, 270

5. Stephen Bell, 255

6. David Janac, 243

7. Jesse Alexandra, 236

8. Doug Hamp, 200

9. Arthur Kohn, 200

10. Mark Pawuk, 197

