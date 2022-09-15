Factory Stock Showdown Championship Competition Ramping Up at Maple Grove Raceway

Competition between Chevrolet COPO Camaros, Ford Cobra Jets and Dodge Challenger Drag Paks in the Constant Aviation Factory Stock Showdown class is at an all-time high heading into this weekend’s Pep Boys NHRA Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway.

David Barton, a Robesonia, Pennsylvania native, and his Saw Mill Auto Chevrolet COPO Camaro picked up the most recent event victory, the U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis and in doing so took over the points lead from Bill Skillman and his Ray Skillman Ford Cobra Jet, who defeated in the quarterfinals to receive the $1,000 bounty through the Constant Aviation Factory Stock Showdown Bounty Program. Barton will now carry the bounty until he is defeated in an elimination round, something he hopes won’t happen anytime soon.

“We’re really excited to be racing the Factory Showdown at our home track because there are a lot of Factory Stock Showdown fans in the Northeast that haven’t seen these cars run since the Englishtown days,” Barton said. “This class is bigger and better than ever. The competition is fierce and it’s going to take everything I have to stay in the No. 1 spot. I’m not going to put too much pressure on myself, I’m just going to do my own thing and keep a clear head.”

Barton holds only a 55-point lead over Skillman in the points with Aaron Stanfield, the defending series champion, and his Stanfield Racing Engines COPO Camaro sitting in third, 186 points back from the lead. After securing the No. 1 qualifying position and reaching the finals against Barton at the U.S. Nationals, that 186-point deficit isn’t unsurmountable for Stanfield who is also competing in the NHRA Pro Stock category.

“I think some crazy things would have to happen for us to win a championship, but we are still focused on going out there and winning,” Stanfield said. “I feel like we have a good of chance as anyone to win this weekend and that is our goal.”

With just two races left in the 2022 Constant Aviation Factory Stock Showdown season, the results of the Pep Boys NHRA Nationals could be very telling in the grand scheme of the championship hunt. The racing action at Maple Grove Raceway will begin with qualifying rounds Friday at 4:15 p.m. and Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. Eliminations will begin with round one on Saturday at 5:45 p.m. and continue Sunday at 12:10 p.m.

Constant Aviation Bounty Program

Gatornationals (Gainesville, FL)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

$1,000 bounty collected by Anthony Troyer, defeated Aaron Stanfield, Las Vegas winner

Charlotte Four-Wide Nationals (Charlotte, NC)

$1,000 bounty collected by Stephen Bell, defeated Lenny Lottig, Gatornationals winner

Virginia Nationals (Richmond, VA)

Bounty unclaimed, Charlotte winner Bill Skillman undefeated

Thunder Valley Nationals (Bristol, Tenn.)

$2,000 bounty collected by Scott Libersher, defeated Bill Skillman, Charlotte Four-Wide and Virginia Nationals winner

Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals (Norwalk, Ohio)

$1,000 bounty collected by Bill Skillman, defeated David Barton, Thunder Valley Nationals winner

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals (Indianapolis)

$1,000 collected by David Barton, defeated Bill Skillman, Summit Racing Equipment Nationals winner

2022 Constant Aviation Factory Stock Showdown Schedule/Results

Gainesville – Lenny Lottig, winner; Anthony Troyer, runner-up

Charlotte1 – Bill Skillman, winner, David Barton, runner-up

Richmond – Bill Skillman, winner, Dan Condon, runner-up

Bristol – David Barton, winner, Stephen Bell, runner-up

Norwalk – Bill Skillman, winner, David Barton, runner-up

Indianapolis – David Barton, winner, Aaron Stanfield, runner-up

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Reading, Dodge Nationals, September 15-18

Dallas, Fall Nationals, October 13-16

Constant Aviation Factory Stock Showdown Top Ten Points Standings:

David Barton 564 Bill Skillman 509 Aaron Stanfield 376 Lenny Lottig 352 Mark Pawuk 331 David Davies 296 Mark Pawuk 235 David Janac 284 Anthony Troyer 269 Stephen Bell 237