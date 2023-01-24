Factory Stock Classic Added to 2023 World Series of Pro Mod

Factory Stock Classic is the latest class to join the 2023 Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod, event promoters announced today. The weekend race card consists of the $25,000-to-win $hameless Racing Mountain Motor Pro Stock Invitational presented by Seminole Paving, the Xtreme Front Wheel Drive Challenge, the Factory Stock Classic, and the main event of 32 qualified Pro Mod drivers.

“Adding the inaugural Factory Stock Classic to an already packed lineup for the World Series of Pro Mod, in my opinion, really puts this event over the top,” said Wes Buck, Drag Illustrated Founder and WSOPM promoter. “These small-tire, stock-appearing cars produce some of the most incredible on-track action that exists in drag racing today. I also love the involvement and enthusiasm around this style of drag racing from America’s major auto manufacturers. Factor in that these cars are driven by some of the best racers in our sport today from multiple sanctions and series – it’s just a perfect fit, and we couldn’t be more excited.”

The Factory Stock Classic category will feature invited drivers competing for one of the 16 qualifying spots and the inaugural title at Bradenton Motorsports Park, March 3-5.

The class will follow utilize rules similar to those used by other Factory Stock classes.

“They’re a little more inclusive and allow all competitors to come in and have a good shot,” explained Gavin Carter, BMP Operations Support Manager.

The class has been a way to showcase the Chevrolet COPO Camaro, Dodge Challenger Drag Pak, and the Ford Mustang Cobra Jet, which can be purchased right from the assembly line.

“This class is something that both of us are beyond excited to have included in the World Series of Pro Mod,” said Gavin Carter, referring to Morgan Hixon, BMP Consultant. “It was Morgan’s idea more than anything else. We were on the way to PRI waiting on a flight, and she’s like, ‘What do you think about having Shootout cars come down to the WSOPM?’ I told her that was a great idea. We went to Victor [Alvarez, BMP Track Owner] with it and the three of us sat down with Wes at PRI and kind of hammered this out.”

“Another component is that it’s unlike any other class that we will have there. It’s a big goal of Wes’ is to make sure that each class is different,” explained Hixon. “He wanted nothing else to be like Pro Mod, and that was a key contributing factor to thinking about inviting the Shootout cars.”

Additional event details, including invited drivers, will be announced at www.WorldSeriesofProMod.com. Tickets are also available to purchase, plus fans can rewatch all of the action on CBS Sports in April.