Factory Motor Parts and its FVP Brand Announce Partnership with AB Motorsports

Factory Motor Parts (FMP) and its FVP brand of automotive products, which has been the “Preferred Battery of NHRA” since 2019, is excited to join AB Motorsports and three-time NHRA Top Fuel world champion Antron Brown, it was announced today during the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) show. 

FMP will feature its FVP brand prominently on the sides of the AB Motorsports Matco Tools dragster and anticipates strong participation in the team’s pitside hospitality experience, with more than 1,300 guests invited to join FMP trackside during the 21-race NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series. 

“We’ve had a great experience working with the NHRA and their team and we’re very proud to join Antron’s team as we continue to invest in the sport of drag racing and grow the FVP brand,” Clay Johnson, Senior VP of Sales for FMP said. “Antron’s values and vision align effortlessly with our brand.”

The FVP brand has been a fixture on the NHRA Camping World Series circuit for the past four years, most notably for their Manufacturer’s Midway display. Additionally, fans tuning in to NHRA.tv may recognize the brand from seeing the FVP Platinum battery showcased near the starting line at every event.

“What we’re trying to build here at AB Motorsports is a culture of family and performance both on and off the race track,” said Brown, a 71-time NHRA race winner. “I was fortunate to meet with the leadership team before the Brainerd (Minn.) race this summer and learned we had similar stories of building from a family start-up business. The synergy was instant and I couldn’t be more excited to welcome FMP and its FVP brand to ABM and build on their NHRA partnership.

“I always stress the importance of our partners working together and harnessing those B2B opportunities and the FVP brand is a perfect fit for many of the products we use at the track and many Matco Tools distributors could sell to the shops they visit on their routes. We already have FVP Batteries in our team Freightliner trucks and we’re happy to be able to again host FMP guests in hospitality next year.”

“We are excited to expand our footprint in motorsports,” said Dave Schumacher, Director of Marketing at FMP. “Antron is a great addition to the FMP/FVP motorsport team joining Sprint Car driver, Brian Brown.”

The No. 2 ranked AB Motorsports team will begin their 2023 season with the NHRA Gatornationals in Gainesville, Fla., March 10-12.

