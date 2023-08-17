Expanded Exhaust System Installation Solutions From ARP

Properly securing headers and eliminating exhaust leaks is of primary concern to racers and car enthusiasts alike. Noted fastener manufacturer ARP has developed a number of efficient solutions for the task at hand. These include a series of application-specific kits for most popular engines, plus “universal” kits to cover the rest. Stud kits —which have specially designed “nut starter” noses— are preferred by many because of being able to accurately position gaskets and guide the header flanges into place.

Most are available in polished stainless steel or black oxide finished 8740 chrome moly that are nominally rated at 180,000 psi —both fully 20% stronger than Grade 8 fasteners. A choice of hex or 12-point bolt heads or nuts is offered. Their compact design facilitates the use of socket wrenches in tight proximity to the tubes. Washers are included in the kits.

An additional benefit of the polished stainless steel is that it’s not affected by corrosion and extreme heat. For factory cast iron exhaust manifolds ARP offers both stainless and black bolts by size in 5-packs that come in .250” increments to ensure getting the correct length.

ARP also manufactures specially drilled “NASCAR” header bolts that facilitate safety-wiring. All are made in-house at ARP’s California facilities.

For details, visit www.ARP-bolts.com or request a free printed copy of the latest catalog. Personalized technical assistance is available by calling 800-826-3045.

