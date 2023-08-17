Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Expanded Exhaust System Installation Solutions From ARP

Published

Properly securing headers and eliminating exhaust leaks is of primary concern to racers and car enthusiasts alike. Noted fastener manufacturer ARP has developed a number of efficient solutions for the task at hand. These include a series of application-specific kits for most popular engines, plus “universal” kits to cover the rest. Stud kits —which have specially designed “nut starter” noses— are preferred by many because of being able to accurately position gaskets and guide the header flanges into place.

Most are available in polished stainless steel or black oxide finished 8740 chrome moly that are nominally rated at 180,000 psi —both fully 20% stronger than Grade 8 fasteners. A choice of hex or 12-point bolt heads or nuts is offered. Their compact design facilitates the use of socket wrenches in tight proximity to the tubes. Washers are included in the kits.

An additional benefit of the polished stainless steel is that it’s not affected by corrosion and extreme heat. For factory cast iron exhaust manifolds ARP offers both stainless and black bolts by size in 5-packs that come in .250” increments to ensure getting the correct length.

ARP also manufactures specially drilled “NASCAR” header bolts that facilitate safety-wiring. All are made in-house at ARP’s California facilities.

For details, visit www.ARP-bolts.com or request a free printed copy of the latest catalog. Personalized technical assistance is available by calling 800-826-3045.

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.